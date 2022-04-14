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Top Action Games Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Action Games sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Starpower
Starpower
STAR
$ 0.1672
-4.62%
+21.75%
+20.87%
$ 31.15M
$ 374.67K
2
Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained
GODS
$ 0.02508
+0.64%
-1.73%
+3.17%
$ 10.86M
$ 2.46M
3
WilderWorld
WilderWorld
WILD
$ 0.01739
+0.64%
-0.34%
+5.39%
$ 8.69M
$ 3.76M
4
GUNZ
GUNZ
GUN
$ 0.003146
+0.90%
-2.29%
+3.04%
$ 7.44M
$ 19.64M
5
Heroes of Mavia
Heroes of Mavia
MAVIA
$ 0.02913
+0.72%
-4.14%
-6.50%
$ 7.21M
$ 2.70M
6
League of Traders
League of Traders
LOT
$ 0.006216
-0.19%
-3.20%
+6.96%
$ 2.47M
$ 10.13M
7
Seraph
Seraph
SERAPH
$ 0.00336483
+0.01%
-0.01%
+2.20%
$ 1.07M
$ 160.66K
8
WAGMI Games
WAGMI Games
WAGMIGAMES
$ 4.80004E-7
+1.21%
-11.36%
-24.68%
$ 1.02M
--
9
Guild of Guardians
Guild of Guardians
GOG
$ 0.00114186
0.00%
-0.02%
-1.76%
$ 1.00M
$ 2.31K
10
Vulcan Forged PYR
Vulcan Forged PYR
PYR
$ 0.01934
+0.05%
-0.05%
-14.34%
$ 879.89K
$ 3.10M
11
XAYA
XAYA
WCHI
$ 0.01451614
+0.06%
-0.01%
+8.04%
$ 845.20K
$ 879.91
12
Katana Inu
Katana Inu
KATA
$ 0.00001968
+0.15%
-1.89%
+14.86%
$ 735.16K
$ 532.02M
13
QORPO
QORPO
QORPO
$ 0.000743
+1.22%
+1.91%
+3.75%
$ 466.16K
$ 19.49M
14
Artyfact
Artyfact
ARTY
$ 0.01696
-0.81%
-18.99%
-7.83%
$ 334.87K
$ 3.76M
15
MagicCraft
MagicCraft
MCRT
$ 6.519E-5
+0.23%
-1.08%
+1.18%
$ 328.45K
--
16
Revomon
Revomon
REVO
$ 0.00944549
+0.22%
-0.02%
+12.98%
$ 281.43K
$ 240.25
17
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC
GST-BSC
$ 0.00118672
0.00%
+0.02%
+4.06%
$ 252.69K
$ 744.71
18
Sinverse
Sinverse
SIN
$ 0.0002514
+2.84%
+0.72%
+152.36%
$ 234.70K
$ 16.50K
19
Nyan Heroes
Nyan Heroes
NYAN
$ 0.00052393
0.00%
+0.13%
+20.01%
$ 212.54K
$ 1.58K
20
Pirate Nation Token
Pirate Nation Token
PIRATE
$ 0.00029096
+3.20%
-0.24%
-62.55%
$ 208.92K
$ 26.13K
21
MemeFi
MemeFi
MEMEFI
$ 2.037E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-70.92%
$ 203.68K
--
22
Cryowar
Cryowar
CWAR
$ 0.00067541
0.00%
-0.08%
-4.93%
$ 203.41K
$ 1.60K
23
Gameswap
Gameswap
GSWAP
$ 0.018295
+0.37%
-0.01%
+10.90%
$ 201.87K
$ 19.03
24
Champignons of Arborethia
Champignons of Arborethia
CHAMPZ
$ 0.00019494
+0.18%
-0.02%
+3.31%
$ 194.94K
$ 8.58
25
Genopets
Genopets
GENE
$ 0.00157901
+0.33%
-0.03%
+13.49%
$ 152.80K
$ 383.90
26
Decimated
Decimated
DIO
$ 0.00027225
+0.35%
-0.15%
-13.47%
$ 147.90K
$ 10.38K
27
Relic
Relic
RELIC
$ 0.00014336
-2.65%
-0.00%
-8.16%
$ 143.37K
$ 22.49K
28
Bombie
Bombie
BOMB
$ 1.229E-5
0.00%
-0.00%
-61.81%
$ 110.60K
--
29
MoonPrime Games
MoonPrime Games
LUNAR
$ 0.00012049
+0.17%
+0.02%
+30.32%
$ 107.89K
$ 2.88
30
Niftyx Protocol
Niftyx Protocol
SHROOM
$ 0.00249971
0.00%
-0.00%
+10.58%
$ 107.67K
$ 9.20
31
Neuron
Neuron
NRN
$ 0.00010127
0.00%
0.00%
-51.55%
$ 101.27K
$ 3.62
32
REVV
REVV
REVV
$ 8.925E-5
+0.40%
-2.00%
+5.02%
$ 99.08K
--
33
ISLAND Token
ISLAND Token
ISLAND
$ 0.00036613
+0.03%
-0.05%
+4.82%
$ 61.35K
$ 3.08K
34
NFT Champions
NFT Champions
CHAMP
$ 5.313E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 53.13K
--
35
Apeiron
Apeiron
APRS
$ 0.0001682
0.00%
+0.01%
-8.91%
$ 38.86K
$ 23.08
36
Polkacity
Polkacity
POLC
$ 0.00018088
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 34.37K
$ 52.52K
37
MetaDOS
MetaDOS
SECOND
$ 3.36E-6
+0.30%
-0.76%
+1.82%
$ 33.18K
--
38
Shockwaves
Shockwaves
NEUROS
$ 0.00051359
0.00%
--
-0.35%
$ 31.55K
$ 7.18
39
Hive Game Token
Hive Game Token
HGT
$ 8.56E-6
0.00%
-0.67%
+0.71%
$ 26.56K
--
40
PanoVerse
PanoVerse
PANO
$ 0.00086072
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 24.10K
$ 4.57
41
Light Speed Cat
Light Speed Cat
LSCAT
$ 0.0002784
0.00%
+0.01%
+14.58%
$ 22.01K
$ 4.45
42
GG
GG
GGTK
$ 0.00058763
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.04K
$ 5.74
43
Materium
Materium
MTRM
$ 0.00105607
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 19.98K
$ 11.87
44
SENATE
SENATE
SENATE
$ 0.00012982
+0.25%
-0.03%
+28.37%
$ 19.08K
$ 17.66
45
AndreyWTR
AndreyWTR
WTR
$ 1.984E-5
+3.12%
0.00%
+15.96%
$ 18.83K
--
46
Dark Frontiers
Dark Frontiers
DARK
$ 7.968E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+2.65%
$ 17.14K
--
47
Engines of Fury
Engines of Fury
FURY
$ 0.00017533
-0.01%
--
+0.80%
$ 15.40K
$ 65.85
48
MetaFighter
MetaFighter
MF
$ 1.218E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+10.33%
$ 14.99K
--
49
Striker League
Striker League
MBS
$ 2.334E-5
0.00%
+0.15%
-38.98%
$ 14.60K
--
50
Unfettered Ecosystem
Unfettered Ecosystem
SOULS
$ 1.212E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 13.23K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Action Games tokens and why are they popular?
Action Games tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 51 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $77.96M.
What is the best-performing Action Games token right now?
Among Action Games tokens tracked on MEXC, STAR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 21.75% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Action Games tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 51 Action Games tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Action Games tokens include STAR, GODS, WILD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Action Games category?
The combined market capitalization of all Action Games tokens is approximately $77.96M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Action Games sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.