Shockwaves Price (NEUROS)
The live price of Shockwaves (NEUROS) today is 0.00206272 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 74.31K USD. NEUROS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shockwaves Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shockwaves price change within the day is -2.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 36.02M USD
During today, the price change of Shockwaves to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shockwaves to USD was $ -0.0009942029.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shockwaves to USD was $ -0.0009370584.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shockwaves to USD was $ -0.00395002988767442.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.51%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009942029
|-48.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009370584
|-45.42%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00395002988767442
|-65.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of Shockwaves: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.66%
-2.51%
-7.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? NEUROS is the primary token of Shockwaves, an online blockchain game designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience through its innovative blend of AI-driven NFTs, algorithmically generated cities, and music-infused gameplay. What makes your project unique? The use of AI in a blockchain game solves several central issues Web3 games and metaverses have, namely the blockchain user adoption problem and the selling pressure caused by players who only want to earn. Through its unique gameplay, Shockwaves appeals to users both within and outside the blockchain space. History of your project. Based in Switzerland, the NEUROS team of engineers has extensive experience in the development of AI, as well as technically challenging Web2 and Web3 games. What’s next for your project? The aim of the NEUROS project is to blur the distinction between human players and AIs in the game itself and its economy by giving AIs similar power of action to their human counterparts. What can your token be used for? NEUROS serves as the primary token of Shockwaves. The NEUROS can also be staked to receive rewards in the form of NFTs with in-game utility, as well as additional tokens. Token holders can also participate in the governance of the project by voting for important project decisions and community proposals.
