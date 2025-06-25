What is AndreyWTR (WTR)

A meme token with no dumps, no market makers, and no insider games. 0% of tokens go to market makers. Listings? Only if exchanges pay — and that money goes straight to holders. The creator sells zero coins. No presales. No VC funds. No secret allocations.AndreyWTR includes a gaming element in the form of a dynamic online arcade runner game. In the game, players: Control a character Collect tokens Avoid obstacles This adds utility value to the token beyond speculative trading. Just memes and community. Fair launch. Clean liquidity. WTR isn’t dumped — it’s diamond-handed.

AndreyWTR (WTR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

AndreyWTR (WTR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AndreyWTR (WTR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WTR token's extensive tokenomics now!