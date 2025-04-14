Materium Price (MTRM)
The live price of Materium (MTRM) today is 0.0114316 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 215.33K USD. MTRM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Materium Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Materium price change within the day is -61.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.83M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MTRM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MTRM price information.
During today, the price change of Materium to USD was $ -0.01814680311668774.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Materium to USD was $ +0.0000346926.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Materium to USD was $ -0.0050567248.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Materium to USD was $ -0.011467957433873455.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01814680311668774
|-61.35%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000346926
|+0.30%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0050567248
|-44.23%
|90 Days
|$ -0.011467957433873455
|-50.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of Materium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.84%
-61.35%
+153.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In Mirandus, players have absolute freedom of choice - there are no maps, no quest givers. Players can set out into the wilderness alone to try their fortunes against the monsters of the deep woods and dungeons, join with one of the monarchs to serve as a knight in their court, or set up shop in one of the five great citadels of the realm. Players take on the role of avatars in the world, and if desired, can purchase an exemplar avatar with powers and abilities beyond those of others in Mirandus. Player ownership of in-game assets is a central mechanic, with players being able to hold land deeds which allow them to claim parts of the wilderness and set up holdfasts ranging from small farms to massive cities. The risks of exploring Mirandus are great – but so are the rewards, for Mirandus is rich in the arcane substance Materium, a concentrated magic that allows players to channel its power to cast spells, craft the impossible, and even raise a slain hero from the dead.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MTRM to VND
₫293.1176556
|1 MTRM to AUD
A$0.018061928
|1 MTRM to GBP
￡0.008688016
|1 MTRM to EUR
€0.009945492
|1 MTRM to USD
$0.0114316
|1 MTRM to MYR
RM0.050527672
|1 MTRM to TRY
₺0.434515116
|1 MTRM to JPY
¥1.633689956
|1 MTRM to RUB
₽0.96711336
|1 MTRM to INR
₹0.982774652
|1 MTRM to IDR
Rp190.526590456
|1 MTRM to KRW
₩16.307520348
|1 MTRM to PHP
₱0.652287096
|1 MTRM to EGP
￡E.0.585755184
|1 MTRM to BRL
R$0.06744644
|1 MTRM to CAD
C$0.015775608
|1 MTRM to BDT
৳1.3860815
|1 MTRM to NGN
₦18.20310826
|1 MTRM to UAH
₴0.472239396
|1 MTRM to VES
Bs0.8116436
|1 MTRM to PKR
Rs3.198447364
|1 MTRM to KZT
₸5.895504752
|1 MTRM to THB
฿0.382501336
|1 MTRM to TWD
NT$0.371298368
|1 MTRM to AED
د.إ0.041953972
|1 MTRM to CHF
Fr0.009259596
|1 MTRM to HKD
HK$0.0885949
|1 MTRM to MAD
.د.م0.106085248
|1 MTRM to MXN
$0.2314899