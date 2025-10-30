Nyan Heroes (NYAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00099121 24H High $ 0.00111457 All Time High $ 0.457078 Lowest Price $ 0.00054996 Price Change (1H) +0.20% Price Change (1D) -4.77% Price Change (7D) -62.78%

Nyan Heroes (NYAN) real-time price is $0.00106139. Over the past 24 hours, NYAN traded between a low of $ 0.00099121 and a high of $ 0.00111457, showing active market volatility. NYAN's all-time high price is $ 0.457078, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00054996.

In terms of short-term performance, NYAN has changed by +0.20% over the past hour, -4.77% over 24 hours, and -62.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nyan Heroes (NYAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 155.63K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.06M Circulation Supply 146.35M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nyan Heroes is $ 155.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NYAN is 146.35M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.06M.