Cryowar (CWAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00138279 24H High $ 0.00140062 All Time High $ 6.29 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.03% Price Change (1D) -1.10% Price Change (7D) +2.76%

Cryowar (CWAR) real-time price is $0.00138376. Over the past 24 hours, CWAR traded between a low of $ 0.00138279 and a high of $ 0.00140062, showing active market volatility. CWAR's all-time high price is $ 6.29, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CWAR has changed by -0.03% over the past hour, -1.10% over 24 hours, and +2.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cryowar (CWAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 417.01K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.38M Circulation Supply 301.36M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cryowar is $ 417.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CWAR is 301.36M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.38M.