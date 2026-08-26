Bombie Price Today

The live Bombie (BOMB) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOMB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOMB.

Bombie currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 110,601, with a circulating supply of 9.00B BOMB. During the last 24 hours, BOMB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0043492, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOMB moved -- in the last hour and -61.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bombie (BOMB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 110.60K$ 110.60K $ 110.60K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 122.89K$ 122.89K $ 122.89K Circulation Supply 9.00B 9.00B 9.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bombie is $ 110.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOMB is 9.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.89K.