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The live ISLAND Token price today is 0 USD.ISLAND market cap is 62,318 USD. Track real-time ISLAND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ISLAND Token price today is 0 USD.ISLAND market cap is 62,318 USD. Track real-time ISLAND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ISLAND Price Info

What is ISLAND

ISLAND Whitepaper

ISLAND Official Website

ISLAND Tokenomics

ISLAND Price Forecast

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ISLAND Token Price (ISLAND)

Unlisted

1 ISLAND to USD Live Price:

$0.00037155
$0.00037155$0.00037155
-0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ISLAND Token (ISLAND) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:18:26 (UTC+8)

ISLAND Token Price Today

The live ISLAND Token (ISLAND) price today is $ 0, with a 5.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current ISLAND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ISLAND.

ISLAND Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 62,318, with a circulating supply of 167.72M ISLAND. During the last 24 hours, ISLAND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.218554, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ISLAND moved +0.20% in the last hour and +15.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.24K.

ISLAND Token (ISLAND) Market Information

$ 62.32K
$ 62.32K$ 62.32K

$ 3.24K
$ 3.24K$ 3.24K

$ 343.41K
$ 343.41K$ 343.41K

167.72M
167.72M 167.72M

924,259,533.320844
924,259,533.320844 924,259,533.320844

The current Market Cap of ISLAND Token is $ 62.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.24K. The circulating supply of ISLAND is 167.72M, with a total supply of 924259533.320844. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 343.41K.

ISLAND Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.218554
$ 0.218554$ 0.218554

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.20%

-5.33%

+15.65%

+15.65%

Price Prediction for ISLAND Token

ISLAND Token (ISLAND) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ISLAND in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ISLAND Token (ISLAND) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ISLAND Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ISLAND Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ISLAND price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ISLAND Token Price Prediction.

What is ISLAND Token (ISLAND)

Nifty Island is an open gaming platform powered by user-generated content, where NFT, memecoin, and web3 communities can play, create, and earn rewards. Everyone is given a free island to build their dream world, showcase their digital collectibles, and create fun games and experiences for others to explore. With over 70,000 user-generated islands built, 75,000 user-generated assets created, and 1.3 million user-generated games played, Nifty Island is one of the most active creator economies in web3 gaming.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ISLAND Token (ISLAND) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Action GamesBase EcosystemEthereum Ecosystem

About ISLAND Token

What is ISLAND Token's current price?

ISLAND Token trades at $, reflecting a price movement of -5.33% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of ISLAND?

With a market cap of $62318, ISLAND is ranked #5961 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does ISLAND Token generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of ISLAND?

There are 167723164.98576164 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

ISLAND Token fluctuated between $ and $, reflecting daily volatility.

How does ISLAND Token compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $0.218554, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence ISLAND?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Action Games category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does ISLAND behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ISLAND Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:18:26 (UTC+8)

ISLAND Token (ISLAND) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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