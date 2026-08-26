GALAXIS Token Price (GALAXIS)
The live GALAXIS Token (GALAXIS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GALAXIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GALAXIS.
GALAXIS Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,791, with a circulating supply of 1.70B GALAXIS. During the last 24 hours, GALAXIS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01940852, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GALAXIS moved -- in the last hour and -37.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of GALAXIS Token is $ 21.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GALAXIS is 1.70B, with a total supply of 6672726724.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.70K.
--
+0.00%
-37.70%
-37.70%
In 2040, the price of GALAXIS Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Galaxis is a web3-based, distributed membership card-based community management system with a built-in economy. Galaxis is a web3 platform that provides a framework to build, grow, and govern decentralized communities. We seek to empower content creators, individuals, or anyone to create sustainable communities without any 3rd parties.
The Galaxis Ecosystem consists of many independent, separate communities. Each community is an independent unit with its own economy that is controlled by the community creator(s) and the community members. Each community has its own membership card. Owning a membership card makes you part of the community.
Membership cards of different communities can be very different. Their design and functionality reflect the aesthetics and values of the given community.
Despite their differences, they also share a lot of similarities as well: • They are all hyper-utilized NFTs, benefiting from the Galaxis Framework. • They can hold Utility Traits: digital and physical redeemables, online meetings, autograph traits, badges, and more. • They can be used in community engagement: Governance, Gaming, and Staking. In order to enable all of the above, the membership cards are integrated with ERC-20 tokens, starting with Galaxis Token, which allows each community to operate its own economy.
Throughout the platform utilities, benefits and features can be unlocked by holding Galaxis Token. • This will apply to both community creators and community members. • Galaxis will provide grants to eligible communities in Galaxis Token • Galaxis Token may also be used for community staking to unlock further benefits. • Galaxis Token will be used as part of a community voting mechanism as well.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much is GALAXIS Token worth right now?
GALAXIS Token is currently trading at $, with a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is GALAXIS going up or down today?
GALAXIS has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Infrastructure,SocialFi,NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Abstract Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is GALAXIS Token today?
The token has recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GALAXIS.
What makes GALAXIS Token different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Infrastructure,SocialFi,NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Abstract Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, GALAXIS offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much GALAXIS exists in the market?
There are 1696700669.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is GALAXIS Token's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is $0.01940852, while its lowest point (ATL) is $, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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