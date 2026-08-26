Aborean Price Today

The live Aborean (ABX) price today is $ 0, with a 23.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current ABX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ABX.

Aborean currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 142,867, with a circulating supply of 285.11M ABX. During the last 24 hours, ABX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.158426, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ABX moved -4.91% in the last hour and +93.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.76K.

Aborean (ABX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 142.87K$ 142.87K $ 142.87K Volume (24H) $ 12.76K$ 12.76K $ 12.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 566.68K$ 566.68K $ 566.68K Circulation Supply 285.11M 285.11M 285.11M Total Supply 1,130,869,172.753846 1,130,869,172.753846 1,130,869,172.753846

The current Market Cap of Aborean is $ 142.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.76K. The circulating supply of ABX is 285.11M, with a total supply of 1130869172.753846. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 566.68K.