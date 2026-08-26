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The live CHAD Token price today is 0 USD.CHAD market cap is 104,201 USD. Track real-time CHAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live CHAD Token price today is 0 USD.CHAD market cap is 104,201 USD. Track real-time CHAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About CHAD

CHAD Price Info

What is CHAD

CHAD Official Website

CHAD Tokenomics

CHAD Price Forecast

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CHAD Token Logo

CHAD Token Price (CHAD)

Unlisted

1 CHAD to USD Live Price:

$0.00002084
$0.00002084$0.00002084
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CHAD Token (CHAD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:32:22 (UTC+8)

CHAD Token Price Today

The live CHAD Token (CHAD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHAD.

CHAD Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 104,201, with a circulating supply of 5.00B CHAD. During the last 24 hours, CHAD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CHAD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CHAD Token (CHAD) Market Information

$ 104.20K
$ 104.20K$ 104.20K

--
----

$ 104.20K
$ 104.20K$ 104.20K

5.00B
5.00B 5.00B

5,000,000,000.0
5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CHAD Token is $ 104.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHAD is 5.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 104.20K.

CHAD Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for CHAD Token

CHAD Token (CHAD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CHAD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CHAD Token (CHAD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CHAD Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CHAD Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CHAD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CHAD Token Price Prediction.

What is CHAD Token (CHAD)

GIGACHADBAT is a casual baseball game developed by Delabs and published by YGG Play, built around fast, accessible gameplay and exaggerated, arcade-style action. The project centers on simple mechanics that are easy to learn while still offering progression and competition for dedicated players. $CHAD is the game’s native token and serves as a core part of the experience, allowing players to unlock in-game boosts such as premium balls (pBalls), upgraded bats, and other exclusive gameplay perks. These upgrades enhance performance by helping players swing harder, score higher, and climb the leaderboards faster, reinforcing a progression-driven loop that rewards continued play and skill development.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CHAD Token (CHAD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Abstract EcosystemGaming (GameFi)Meme

About CHAD Token

What is CHAD Token's current price?

CHAD Token trades at $, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of CHAD?

With a market cap of $104201, CHAD is ranked #4691 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does CHAD Token generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of CHAD?

There are 5000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

CHAD Token fluctuated between $0.0 and $0.0, reflecting daily volatility.

How does CHAD Token compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence CHAD?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),Meme,Play To Earn,Abstract Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does CHAD behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CHAD Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:32:22 (UTC+8)

CHAD Token (CHAD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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