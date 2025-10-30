ABSCHAD (CHAD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.51% Price Change (1D) -15.33% Price Change (7D) -31.54%

ABSCHAD (CHAD) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CHAD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CHAD's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CHAD has changed by +0.51% over the past hour, -15.33% over 24 hours, and -31.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ABSCHAD (CHAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.28K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.28K Circulation Supply 992.05M Total Supply 992,051,477.3167694

The current Market Cap of ABSCHAD is $ 26.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHAD is 992.05M, with a total supply of 992051477.3167694. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.28K.