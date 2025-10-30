Peengu (PEENGU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.14% Price Change (7D) +6.25% Price Change (7D) +6.25%

Peengu (PEENGU) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PEENGU traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PEENGU's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PEENGU has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.14% over 24 hours, and +6.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Peengu (PEENGU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.52K$ 45.52K $ 45.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.52K$ 45.52K $ 45.52K Circulation Supply 985.87M 985.87M 985.87M Total Supply 985,868,910.9955742 985,868,910.9955742 985,868,910.9955742

The current Market Cap of Peengu is $ 45.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEENGU is 985.87M, with a total supply of 985868910.9955742. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.52K.