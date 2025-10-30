BORNE (BORNE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01297071 24H High $ 0.01365716 All Time High $ 0.04767635 Lowest Price $ 0.00765551 Price Change (1H) -0.12% Price Change (1D) -3.40% Price Change (7D) +60.19%

BORNE (BORNE) real-time price is $0.01310343. Over the past 24 hours, BORNE traded between a low of $ 0.01297071 and a high of $ 0.01365716, showing active market volatility. BORNE's all-time high price is $ 0.04767635, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00765551.

In terms of short-term performance, BORNE has changed by -0.12% over the past hour, -3.40% over 24 hours, and +60.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BORNE (BORNE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 342.20K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.26M Circulation Supply 26.11M Total Supply 172,314,411.53

The current Market Cap of BORNE is $ 342.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BORNE is 26.11M, with a total supply of 172314411.53. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.26M.