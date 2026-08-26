gBLUE Price Today

The live gBLUE (GBLUE) price today is $ 2.7, with a 1.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBLUE to USD conversion rate is $ 2.7 per GBLUE.

gBLUE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,677, with a circulating supply of 14.67K GBLUE. During the last 24 hours, GBLUE traded between $ 2.63 (low) and $ 2.81 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 26.2, while the all-time low was $ 2.23.

In short-term performance, GBLUE moved +0.04% in the last hour and +15.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.48.

gBLUE (GBLUE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.68K$ 39.68K $ 39.68K Volume (24H) $ 56.48$ 56.48 $ 56.48 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 98.17K$ 98.17K $ 98.17K Circulation Supply 14.67K 14.67K 14.67K Total Supply 14,668.90235222335 14,668.90235222335 14,668.90235222335

The current Market Cap of gBLUE is $ 39.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.48. The circulating supply of GBLUE is 14.67K, with a total supply of 14668.90235222335. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.17K.