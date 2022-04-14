Tokenized commodities are digital tokens representing direct ownership or exposure to physical resources like gold, silver, or agricultural products. They combine the intrinsic value and inflation-hedging properties of traditional commodities with the 24/7 liquidity and transparency of blockchain networks. This category allows investors to seamlessly diversify their digital portfolios with hard assets.

Blockchain technology eliminates the need for expensive intermediaries, significantly lowers the barrier to entry through fractional ownership, and provides a transparent, immutable ledger for auditing commodity reserves.

In many cases, yes. High-quality tokenized commodity projects allow token holders to redeem their digital assets for the underlying physical commodity, provided they meet specific auditing and logistics requirements set by the issuer.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Commodities sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.