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Top Tokenized Commodities Tokens by Market Capitalization

Tokenized commodities are digital tokens representing direct ownership or exposure to physical resources like gold, silver, or agricultural products. They combine the intrinsic value and inflation-hedging properties of traditional commodities with the 24/7 liquidity and transparency of blockchain networks. This category allows investors to seamlessly diversify their digital portfolios with hard assets.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether Gold
Tether Gold
GOLD(XAUT)
$ 4,633.22
+0.36%
+0.53%
+3.77%
$ 2.85B
$ 283.57
2
PAX Gold
PAX Gold
GOLD(PAXG)
$ 4,640.24
+0.37%
+0.53%
+3.80%
$ 2.13B
$ 626.87
3
Kinesis Gold
Kinesis Gold
KAU
$ 149.21
0.00%
-0.00%
+3.35%
$ 356.06M
$ 605.25
4
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,642.79
+0.10%
+0.00%
+3.90%
$ 126.90M
$ 11.64M
5
Pleasing Gold
Pleasing Gold
PGOLD
$ 4,614.17
-0.67%
-0.00%
+1,592.03%
$ 90.07M
$ 1.67
6
Matrixdock Gold
Matrixdock Gold
XAUM
$ 4,647.1
+0.09%
+0.01%
+3.63%
$ 75.89M
$ 338.04K
7
Streamex GLDY
Streamex GLDY
GLDY
$ 4,639.41
0.00%
-0.00%
+3.04%
$ 14.28M
--
8
Digital Gold
Digital Gold
DGLD
$ 4,698.68
0.00%
+0.00%
+4.91%
$ 11.33M
$ 537.52
9
VNX Gold
VNX Gold
VNXAU
$ 149.72
+0.13%
+0.01%
+5.33%
$ 6.60M
$ 76.96K
10
Dominion Silver
Dominion Silver
SILV
$ 66.8
+0.39%
-0.01%
+1.92%
$ 6.17M
$ 554.32K
11
Brickken
Brickken
BKN
$ 0.06977
-0.09%
+0.14%
+11.70%
$ 5.67M
$ 1.03M
12
Matrixdock Silver
Matrixdock Silver
XAGM
$ 69.5
0.00%
0.00%
+3.90%
$ 5.08M
$ 30.67K
13
Gold DAO
Gold DAO
GOLDAO
$ 0.00651406
+4.43%
+0.07%
-13.75%
$ 4.39M
$ 650.29
14
Comtech Gold
Comtech Gold
CGO
$ 149.51
+0.07%
-0.00%
+3.65%
$ 3.59M
$ 942.25K
15
SilverTimes Token
SilverTimes Token
STT
$ 70.16
+0.34%
+0.02%
+0.52%
$ 2.30M
$ 65.23K
16
Kinka
Kinka
XNK
$ 4,013.83
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.93M
$ 34.09K
17
Gold Token
Gold Token
GLDT
$ 1.4
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.72%
$ 832.54K
$ 3.24K
18
Tenbin Gold
Tenbin Gold
TGLD
$ 4,641.58
0.00%
--
+3.47%
$ 648.79K
$ 12.55
19
Copper rStock
Copper rStock
CPERR
$ 36.22
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 494.09K
$ 119.38
20
Silver rStock
Silver rStock
SLVR
$ 68.96
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 221.91K
$ 844.62
21
Gold rStock
Gold rStock
GLDR
$ 549.57
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 76.16K
$ 9.96
22
Palladium rStock
Palladium rStock
PALLR
$ 99.97
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 46.78K
$ 1.00
23
Goldfish Gold
Goldfish Gold
GGBR
$ 4.644
-0.06%
+0.60%
+6.79%
--
$ 14.38K
24
Verified Emeralds
Verified Emeralds
VEREM
$ 6.79
+1.42%
+53.22%
+23.22%
--
$ 4.12K
25
Uranium.io
Uranium.io
XU3O8
$ 5.666
0.00%
+0.43%
+2.33%
--
$ 9.13K
26
SILVER
SILVER
KAG
$ 49.46
+0.59%
+2.95%
-0.14%
--
$ 1.80K
27
GoldZip
GoldZip
XGZ
$ 149.35
+0.33%
+0.29%
+3.70%
--
$ 2.56K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are tokenized commodities in the cryptocurrency market?
Tokenized commodities are digital assets on a blockchain that represent direct ownership or price exposure to physical, real-world resources like gold, silver, oil, or agricultural products.
How do tokenized commodities differ from traditional commodity ETFs?
Unlike traditional commodity ETFs which are restricted to stock exchange trading hours, tokenized commodities offer 24/7 global liquidity, instant settlement, and are fully programmable within the decentralized finance ecosystem.
Can investors physically redeem tokenized commodity cryptocurrencies?
In many cases, yes. High-quality tokenized commodity projects allow token holders to redeem their digital assets for the underlying physical commodity, provided they meet specific auditing and logistics requirements set by the issuer.
What are the benefits of using blockchain technology for trading physical commodities?
Blockchain technology eliminates the need for expensive intermediaries, significantly lowers the barrier to entry through fractional ownership, and provides a transparent, immutable ledger for auditing commodity reserves.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Commodities sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.