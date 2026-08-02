What is CHARLES about?

The CHARLES token is a revolutionary utility token offering more than just tradeability. Embedded within it is an exclusive full-length video interview with blockchain pioneer Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Cardano. Accessible only to the token's owner, the video is securely encrypted and decentralized by Stuff.io, ensuring privacy and permanence. This unique blend of premium content and cutting-edge blockchain technology from Stuff.io delivers an exclusive experience, setting a new standard for digital ownership and utility.

What is the current price of Charles?

The live price of Charles (KING) is $ USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Charles positioned in the market?

Charles currently sits at market rank #8923, supported by a market capitalization of $18224.81. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of KING?

The circulating supply of KING is 999993694.25 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Charles?

During the last 24 hours, Charles traded within a range of $ (24-hour low) and $ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Charles from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Charles reached an all-time high of $0.01710433, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is KING trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Charles?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.