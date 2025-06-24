Nova Fox 가격 (NFX)
오늘 Nova Fox (NFX)의 실시간 가격은 0.07757 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 643.56K USD 입니다. NFX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Nova Fox 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Nova Fox의 당일 가격 변동 +19.43%
- 유통 공급량 8.29M USD
MEXC에서 NFX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NFX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Nova Fox에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.01261979.
지난 30일간 Nova Fox에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Nova Fox에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Nova Fox에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.01261979
|+19.43%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Nova Fox 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.91%
+19.43%
-37.71%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Nova — A Launch Engine for the Web3 Frontier Nova is a next-generation multichain ecosystem designed to accelerate the launch and growth of Web3 projects across GameFi, DeFi, and AI-powered infrastructure. At the heart of Nova is $NFX, a fully audited, fixed-supply utility token that fuels everything from staking and governance to launchpad access and in-game utility. Built on Cronos and expanding to Solana, Nova provides the tools, support, and infrastructure needed to take Web3 ideas from concept to scale — with a focus on security, usability, and community alignment. What Nova Offers 1. Multichain Launchpad Nova’s secure, fully-audited launchpad supports token generation, smart contract deployment, fundraising, and liquidity setup. It’s built to give new projects end-to-end support — including audits, KYC onboarding, tokenomics design, listings, and marketing. Nova's approach is not plug-and-play — it’s hands-on and strategic, with a strong focus on long-term project success. 2. GameFi Ecosystem Nova integrates a tap-to-earn Telegram game, with a roadmap expanding toward mobile apps, PvP, boss raids, and NFT character systems. Players can earn and upgrade using $NFX and $NSTAR tokens. The game acts as both an on-chain engagement tool and a gateway into the wider Nova ecosystem. 3. AI Integration Nova features intelligent in-game companions that evolve with user behavior. Additionally, platform-based AI agents are being developed to assist with smart portfolio allocation, DeFi navigation, and personalized user support — making Web3 more accessible and intuitive. 4. Full-Stack Launch Support Projects launching on Nova benefit from unmatched resources: Token & smart contract creation Security audits (via CertiK) LP formation & vesting systems Farming & staking mechanics CEX & CMC listings Venture capital intros & strategic partnerships Marketing, branding & cross-chain bridging About $NFX $NFX is the ecosystem's core utility token with the following use cases: Access to launchpad tiers & allocations Staking for passive rewards Governance & protocol voting GameFi upgrades & companion evolution Reward sharing from platform activity Cross-utility for partner protocols With a fixed supply of 100 million tokens, deflationary mechanisms, and a portion of platform revenue cycling back to $NFX stakers, the token is designed for long-term sustainability — not short-term speculation. Security & Transparency Nova’s smart contracts are fully audited by CertiK. Unsold presale tokens are burned, and LP tokens will be locked for 5 years. All participating projects are required to undergo a KYC and onboarding process, ensuring trust for both users and investors. Roadmap Highlights Launchpad live on Cronos → expanding to Solana GameFi Season 1 with AI-powered gameplay NFT integrations and boss raids Real-world staking tools & AI-agent expansion Bridging, CEX listings, and governance rollout Conclusion Nova is more than a platform — it’s a launch engine for serious builders. With battle-tested infrastructure, real utility, and a community-first approach, Nova is helping define the future of multichain Web3. This is Nova. Powered by $NFX. Built for what’s next.
Nova Fox (NFX)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 NFX 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
