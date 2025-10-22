PulseChain Peacock 価格(PCOCK)
PulseChain Peacock (PCOCK) のリアルタイム価格は $0.01090882 です。過去24時間、PCOCK は最低 $ 0.01056523 から最高 $ 0.01183052 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。PCOCK の史上最高値は $ 0.01767444 で、史上最安値は $ 0.00191136 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、PCOCK は過去1時間で +1.22%、過去24時間で +1.63% 、過去7日間で -9.11% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
PulseChain Peacock の現在の時価総額は $ 9.23M、24時間取引高は -- です。PCOCK の循環供給量は 845.63M、総供給量は 845633594.4060843 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 9.23M です。
本日の PulseChain Peacock から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00017476 です。
過去30日間における PulseChain Peacock から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0506994282 です。
過去60日間における PulseChain Peacock から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0026765258 です。
過去90日間における PulseChain Peacock から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00017476
|+1.63%
|30日
|$ +0.0506994282
|+464.76%
|60日
|$ +0.0026765258
|+24.54%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Peacock on PulseChain is PulseChain's Official Mascot Meme, based on posts by Richard Heart twerking on a Peacock stage and Liberty Swaps mascot post on Twitter, PCOCK was created on Pump.tires! Created 2 weeks ago in honour of Liberty Swaps post, Peacock is now one of the hottest and most talked about coins on PulseChain. The project was released into the community by the creator and hopes to be the first 1 billion dollar market cap coin on PulseChain. It has the backing of Liberty Swap Finance and the total supply has been burnt by 15% already. Utility it being working and PCOCK has been paired to many tokens in the ecosystem giving it a solid foundation. Peacock could play a big part in kickstarting PulseChains Bullrun and so has a strong narrative in the community using Pump.tires as the platform to launch from bringing more eyes and adoption to PulseChain. PulseChain has the strongest community in the whole of cryptocurrency so with their backing PCOCK could do some serious gains bringing on PulseChains much needed Bullrun. Peacock is a simple meme at heart but has lot of potential! You can trade it at Liberty Swap and PulseX at lightning speeds and the contract is solid, no blacklisting, buy or sell tax etc and super cheap in gas fees to trade. PCOCK has an army of followers and even more memes to go with it. Trading Peacock also burns PulseChains native token $PLS therefore lowering supply of time and strengthening the whole chain overall. Richard Heart's as a flamboyant character and a pet Peacock fits the bill perfectly! Guarding the gardens of hexico, he's not just a mascot he's the protector of PulseChain!
