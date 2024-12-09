Kinesis Silver 価格(KAG)
Kinesis Silver（KAG）の本日のライブ価格は 31.12 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 117.34M USD です。KAG から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Kinesis Silver 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 311.06K USD
です- Kinesis Silver 1日内の価格変動率は +1.22%
です- 循環供給量は 3.77M USD です
MEXCで KAG から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KAG 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Kinesis Silver から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.376022 です。
過去30日間における Kinesis Silver から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.7159373840 です。
過去60日間における Kinesis Silver から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.2756360640 です。
過去90日間における Kinesis Silver から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.376022
|+1.22%
|30日
|$ -0.7159373840
|-2.30%
|60日
|$ +0.2756360640
|+0.89%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Kinesis Silver の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.19%
+1.22%
+5.08%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is Kinesis silver (KAG)? Kinesis silver (KAG) is a silver-backed cryptocurrency, launched by Kinesis - a global trading and digital asset utility platform. Each Kinesis silver (KAG) token is backed by 1 ounce of investment-grade silver bullion, securely stored in Kinesis’ fully insured, audited vaults. The mission behind KAG is to reintroduce physical silver backing to money and provide the global community with a stable store of value. Kinesis silver (KAG) has the everyday utility of a fiat currency; the borderless efficiency of a cryptocurrency, and none of the inherent volatility. KAG enables physical silver bullion to be instantly purchased, traded, spent and sent anywhere in the world, bringing real-world access, value, and utility to physical precious metals. A true stablecoin, KAG allows crypto traders to easily exit volatile markets and enter into the enduring value of physical silver, while earning a monthly yield. What makes KAG unique? In an economic first, KAG holders earned the first debt-free yield on precious metals. All KAG holders receive a passive yield - paid monthly in KAG - simply for holding their metals on the Kinesis platform. The yield is calculated from a 15% share of Kinesis’ global transaction fee revenue which is shared with users who store their silver on the platform. Unlike other silver tokens, KAG can be instantly spent with the Kinesis Virtual Card, worldwide. Accessible via mobile device, the virtual card lets people everywhere instantly convert their KAG holdings into local currency at the point of sale, anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Through digitalising physical gold in the form of KAG, Kinesis has successfully reintroduced silver as a currency. Can I redeem my silver? Every single ounce of silver underpinning KAG is available for redemption, at the click of a button. While other silver-backed cryptos offer redemption, they often set very high minimum withdrawal limits, making redemption unfeasible for everyday investors.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。
|1 KAG を AUD に
A$48.236
|1 KAG を GBP に
￡24.2736
|1 KAG を EUR に
€29.2528
|1 KAG を USD に
$31.12
|1 KAG を MYR に
RM137.5504
|1 KAG を TRY に
₺1,082.976
|1 KAG を JPY に
¥4,683.8712
|1 KAG を RUB に
₽3,119.78
|1 KAG を INR に
₹2,641.1544
|1 KAG を IDR に
Rp493,968.0712
|1 KAG を PHP に
₱1,805.2712
|1 KAG を EGP に
￡E.1,571.8712
|1 KAG を BRL に
R$188.5872
|1 KAG を CAD に
C$43.8792
|1 KAG を BDT に
৳3,731.288
|1 KAG を NGN に
₦48,930.5984
|1 KAG を UAH に
₴1,293.036
|1 KAG を VES に
Bs1,493.76
|1 KAG を PKR に
Rs8,682.7912
|1 KAG を KZT に
₸15,869.3328
|1 KAG を THB に
฿1,049.9888
|1 KAG を TWD に
NT$1,008.9104
|1 KAG を CHF に
Fr27.0744
|1 KAG を HKD に
HK$241.8024
|1 KAG を MAD に
.د.م310.5776