Dragon Coin 価格($DGN)
Dragon Coin（$DGN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00575236 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。$DGN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Dragon Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.46K USD
です- Dragon Coin 1日内の価格変動率は +2.49%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで $DGN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $DGN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Dragon Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00013993 です。
過去30日間における Dragon Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0024370609 です。
過去60日間における Dragon Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Dragon Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00013993
|+2.49%
|30日
|$ -0.0024370609
|-42.36%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Dragon Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Dragon Token is the native staking and governance token of Dungeon Chain, serving as the backbone of the ecosystem. Its primary roles include staking, where users stake Dragon Tokens to secure the network, enhance its functionality, and earn rewards in return; governance, granting token holders voting rights to influence key decisions such as game onboarding, protocol updates, and community-driven initiatives; and ecosystem growth, facilitating transactions, incentivizing developers, and promoting the creation of new interchain games. Dragon Token ensures a decentralized, fair, and community-driven ecosystem, fostering the evolution of blockchain-based gaming. It plays a crucial role in driving the growth of Dungeon Chain by empowering both developers and players to participate actively in the ecosystem's governance and success. Dungeon Chain is a groundbreaking, permissioned blockchain designed specifically for interchain gaming. Launched as the first permissionless ICS (Interchain Security) chain, Dungeon Chain empowers developers and players to participate in a seamless gaming ecosystem that bridges multiple blockchains. By leveraging ICS technology, it ensures robust security, scalability, and interoperability across gaming projects. Dungeon Chain features an interchain gaming platform that allows games to interact across multiple blockchains, enabling shared assets, gameplay mechanics, and player data. It is permissioned yet inclusive, offering a streamlined, transparent process for developers to onboard games while maintaining quality and security. With high transaction throughput and low latency, it provides scalability for gamers, ensuring a smooth experience even during peak usage. Additionally, its developer-friendly ecosystem includes tools, SDKs, and documentation to facilitate the creation and integration of games into the platform. Dungeon Chain's vision is to redefine how games interact with blockchain technology by creating a secure, scalable, and specialized environment for interchain games, unlocking new possibilities for player ownership, collaboration, and innovation in gaming.
|1 $DGN を AUD に
A$0.009203776
|1 $DGN を GBP に
￡0.0045443644
|1 $DGN を EUR に
€0.0055222656
|1 $DGN を USD に
$0.00575236
|1 $DGN を MYR に
RM0.0259431436
|1 $DGN を TRY に
₺0.203058308
|1 $DGN を JPY に
¥0.905709082
|1 $DGN を RUB に
₽0.6183787
|1 $DGN を INR に
₹0.4932073464
|1 $DGN を IDR に
Rp92.7799870108
|1 $DGN を PHP に
₱0.33363688
|1 $DGN を EGP に
￡E.0.2912995104
|1 $DGN を BRL に
R$0.0351469196
|1 $DGN を CAD に
C$0.0082258748
|1 $DGN を BDT に
৳0.6995444996
|1 $DGN を NGN に
₦8.8907900924
|1 $DGN を UAH に
₴0.2432673044
|1 $DGN を VES に
Bs0.29912272
|1 $DGN を PKR に
Rs1.6041031096
|1 $DGN を KZT に
₸3.043573676
|1 $DGN を THB に
฿0.1991467032
|1 $DGN を TWD に
NT$0.1885048372
|1 $DGN を CHF に
Fr0.005177124
|1 $DGN を HKD に
HK$0.0446958372
|1 $DGN を MAD に
.د.م0.0575236