瑞波幣（XRP）代幣經濟學

深入了解 瑞波幣（XRP），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
USD

瑞波幣（XRP）資訊

瑞波幣是Ripple網路的基礎貨幣，它可以在整個ripple網路中流通，總數量為1000億，並且隨著交易的增多而逐漸減少，瑞波幣的運營公司為Ripple Labs（其前身為OpenCoin）。 瑞波幣是ripple系統中唯一的通用貨幣，其不同於ripple系統中的其他貨幣，其他貨幣比如CNY、USD不能跨網關提現的，換句話說，A網關發行的CNY只能在A網關提現，若想在B網關提現，必須通過ripple系統的掛單功能轉化為B網關的CNY才可以到B網關提現。而瑞波幣完全沒有這方面的限制，它在ripple系統內是通用的。 瑞波幣（XRP）和比特幣一樣都是基於數學和密碼學的數字貨幣，但是與比特幣沒有真正的用途不同，XRP在Ripple系統中有主要橋樑貨幣和有保障安全的功能，其中保障安全的功能是不可或缺的，這要求參與這個協議的網關都必須持有少量XRP。

幣種官網：
https://xrpl.org/
幣種白皮書：
https://ripple.com/files/ripple_consensus_whitepaper.pdf
區塊查詢：
https://livenet.xrpl.org/

瑞波幣（XRP）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 瑞波幣（XRP）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 183.59B
總供應量：
$ 100.00B
流通量：
$ 59.18B
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 310.22B
最高價：
$ 3.6642
最低價：
$ 0.002802350092679262
目前價格：
$ 3.1022
瑞波幣（XRP）深度代幣結構解析

深入了解 XRP 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Overview

XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a blockchain protocol designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and central bank digital currency management. The tokenomics of XRP are characterized by a fixed supply, unique allocation and issuance mechanisms, and a deflationary pressure from transaction fee burns.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Fixed Supply: The total supply of XRP was set at 100 billion tokens at inception in 2012. No new XRP will ever be created.
  • No Mining or Staking: XRP does not use Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake. All tokens were created at launch; there is no ongoing issuance or inflation from mining or staking.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (XRP)% of Initial SupplyNotes
Ripple Labs80,000,000,00080%Gifted by founders; used for ecosystem development, sales, and incentives
Founders20,000,000,00020%Allocated to three founders with various lockup agreements
Public/Circulating~59,480,000,000~59.48% (as of Jan 2024)Includes tokens sold/distributed by Ripple and founders
Escrowed~40,510,000,000~40.51% (as of Jan 2024)Held in Ripple-controlled escrows
  • Escrow System: In December 2017, Ripple locked 55 billion XRP (55% of total supply) into on-chain escrow contracts. These escrows release 1 billion XRP per month for Ripple’s use. Unused XRP is re-escrowed for future release.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Network Utility: XRP is required to pay transaction (gas) fees on the XRPL. All fees are burned, reducing total supply over time.
  • Account Reserves: To interact with the XRPL, accounts must hold a minimum of 10 XRP. Additional reserves are required for certain features (e.g., trust lines).
  • No Staking Rewards: XRP holders and users do not earn fees, additional tokens, or compensation for holding or using XRP.
  • Escrow and Payment Channels: XRPL supports conditional payments (escrow) and payment channels for fast, asynchronous transactions.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Escrow Contracts: The primary locking mechanism is the on-chain escrow system used by Ripple. Each month, 1 billion XRP is unlocked for Ripple’s use; any unused portion is re-locked.
  • User Escrow: XRPL allows users to lock up XRP in escrow, releasing it only when certain conditions are met (e.g., time-based or conditional payments).

5. Unlocking Time

RecipientUnlock TypeUnlock GranularityStart DateEnd DateAmount Unlocked per Period
RippleCliffMonthly2017-12-012022-06-011,000,000,000 XRP
  • Monthly Unlocks: From December 2017, 1 billion XRP per month was unlocked from escrow for Ripple. This schedule was designed to last until the escrowed supply is depleted, with unused tokens re-escrowed.
  • Current Status: As of January 2024, ~40.51 billion XRP remain in escrow, with the rest circulating.

6. Deflationary Pressure

  • Fee Burn: All transaction fees are burned, permanently reducing the total supply. As of January 2024, ~12.07 million XRP have been burned.

7. Supply and Distribution

MetricValue (Jan 2024)
Total Supply~99.99 billion XRP
Circulating Supply~59.48 billion XRP
Escrowed Supply~40.51 billion XRP
Top 10 Holders~10.96 billion XRP
Largest Single Holder<2% of total supply
  • Concentration: The top 10 addresses hold ~18.43% of circulating supply, but no single address controls more than 2% of the total supply.

8. Summary Table

AspectDetails
IssuanceFixed at 100B at genesis; no new issuance
Allocation80B to Ripple, 20B to founders; Ripple’s share subject to escrow
UsageTransaction fees (burned), account reserves, payment channels, escrow
IncentivesNo staking or holding rewards; utility-based only
LockingRipple’s escrow (monthly unlocks), user-initiated escrow
Unlocking1B XRP/month from Ripple’s escrow; unused re-escrowed
DeflationFees burned, reducing supply over time

9. Key Takeaways

  • XRP’s tokenomics are defined by a fixed supply, a large initial allocation to Ripple and founders, and a transparent, programmatic escrow system to manage market supply.
  • There are no staking or inflationary rewards; all incentives are utility-driven.
  • The burn mechanism introduces a mild deflationary pressure, while the escrow system prevents sudden large releases of XRP into the market.
  • The design aims to balance utility, supply management, and long-term ecosystem incentives.

瑞波幣（XRP）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 瑞波幣（XRP）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 XRP 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

XRP 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 XRP 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 XRP 代幣的實時價格吧！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。