深入了解 XRP 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Overview

XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a blockchain protocol designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and central bank digital currency management. The tokenomics of XRP are characterized by a fixed supply, unique allocation and issuance mechanisms, and a deflationary pressure from transaction fee burns.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Fixed Supply: The total supply of XRP was set at 100 billion tokens at inception in 2012. No new XRP will ever be created.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Amount (XRP) % of Initial Supply Notes Ripple Labs 80,000,000,000 80% Gifted by founders; used for ecosystem development, sales, and incentives Founders 20,000,000,000 20% Allocated to three founders with various lockup agreements Public/Circulating ~59,480,000,000 ~59.48% (as of Jan 2024) Includes tokens sold/distributed by Ripple and founders Escrowed ~40,510,000,000 ~40.51% (as of Jan 2024) Held in Ripple-controlled escrows

Escrow System: In December 2017, Ripple locked 55 billion XRP (55% of total supply) into on-chain escrow contracts. These escrows release 1 billion XRP per month for Ripple’s use. Unused XRP is re-escrowed for future release.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Network Utility: XRP is required to pay transaction (gas) fees on the XRPL. All fees are burned, reducing total supply over time.

No Staking Rewards: XRP holders and users do not earn fees, additional tokens, or compensation for holding or using XRP.

4. Locking Mechanism

Escrow Contracts: The primary locking mechanism is the on-chain escrow system used by Ripple. Each month, 1 billion XRP is unlocked for Ripple’s use; any unused portion is re-locked.

5. Unlocking Time

Recipient Unlock Type Unlock Granularity Start Date End Date Amount Unlocked per Period Ripple Cliff Monthly 2017-12-01 2022-06-01 1,000,000,000 XRP

Monthly Unlocks: From December 2017, 1 billion XRP per month was unlocked from escrow for Ripple. This schedule was designed to last until the escrowed supply is depleted, with unused tokens re-escrowed.

6. Deflationary Pressure

Fee Burn: All transaction fees are burned, permanently reducing the total supply. As of January 2024, ~12.07 million XRP have been burned.

7. Supply and Distribution

Metric Value (Jan 2024) Total Supply ~99.99 billion XRP Circulating Supply ~59.48 billion XRP Escrowed Supply ~40.51 billion XRP Top 10 Holders ~10.96 billion XRP Largest Single Holder <2% of total supply

Concentration: The top 10 addresses hold ~18.43% of circulating supply, but no single address controls more than 2% of the total supply.

8. Summary Table

Aspect Details Issuance Fixed at 100B at genesis; no new issuance Allocation 80B to Ripple, 20B to founders; Ripple’s share subject to escrow Usage Transaction fees (burned), account reserves, payment channels, escrow Incentives No staking or holding rewards; utility-based only Locking Ripple’s escrow (monthly unlocks), user-initiated escrow Unlocking 1B XRP/month from Ripple’s escrow; unused re-escrowed Deflation Fees burned, reducing supply over time

9. Key Takeaways