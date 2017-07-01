波場（TRX）代幣經濟學
波場（TRX）資訊
波場 TRON 以推動互聯網去中心化為己任，致力於為去中心化互聯網搭建基礎設施。旗下的 TRON 協議是全球最大的基於區塊鏈的去中心化應用操作系統協 議之一，為協議上的去中心化應用運行提供高吞吐，高擴展，高可靠性的底層公鏈支持。波場 TRON 還通過創新的可插拔智能合約平臺為以太坊智能合約提供更好的相容性。
波場（TRX）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 波場（TRX）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
波場（TRX）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 TRX 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
TRON (TRX) is the native token of the TRON blockchain, an EVM-compatible Layer-1 network utilizing Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) for consensus. TRX is central to the network’s operation, serving as a medium of exchange, resource acquisition, and incentive mechanism.
Issuance Mechanism
-
Initial Issuance:
TRX was initially distributed via a public ICO and private sales, with all major allocations unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE) on September 13, 2017. There is no ongoing inflation; in fact, TRON transitioned to a deflationary model after April 2021, with periodic token burns.
-
Issuance Table:
|Allocation Recipient
|Allocation %
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (TRX)
|Description
|ICO Investors
|40%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|34,486,822,448
|Unlocked at TGE
|Tron Foundation
|34.3%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|29,572,450,249
|Incentives and rewards, unlocked at TGE
|Private Sales
|15.75%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|13,536,077,811
|Unlocked at TGE
|Peiwo Huanle Co.
|10%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|8,621,705,612
|Unlocked at TGE
- Unlocking:
All major allocations were unlocked instantly at TGE (cliff unlock), with no vesting or gradual release schedules.
Allocation Mechanism
-
Distribution:
- 40% to ICO investors
- 34.3% to the Tron Foundation (for incentives and rewards)
- 15.75% to private sale participants
- 10% to Peiwo Huanle Co.
-
Concentration:
As of December 2024, the top 10 wallet addresses control ~42.39% of the total TRX supply, with the largest being the JustLend DAO contract (~14.35%).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Resource Acquisition:
- TRX is used to acquire bandwidth and energy, which are required to execute transactions and smart contracts.
- Bandwidth is consumed based on transaction size; energy is consumed based on computational complexity.
- Users can stake TRX to receive daily bandwidth and energy allocations, or burn TRX to pay for additional resources.
-
Medium of Exchange:
- TRX is used for payments, DEX trading, and as a settlement token across the TRON ecosystem.
-
Staking and Delegation:
- Users can stake TRX to vote for Super Representatives (SRs), who produce blocks and secure the network.
- Stakers receive rewards from block production and transaction fees, distributed by SRs.
-
Deflationary Model:
- Since April 2021, TRX has been deflationary, with periodic token burns reducing total supply.
Locking Mechanism
-
Staking Lock:
- TRX staked for bandwidth or energy is locked for a minimum of 3 days.
- Delegated TRX for voting is also subject to a 3-day lock period before it can be unstaked.
-
No Vesting:
- All initial allocations were unlocked at TGE; there is no ongoing vesting or scheduled unlocks for the original supply.
Unlocking Time
- All major allocations were unlocked at TGE (September 13, 2017).
- No future unlocks are scheduled for the original supply.
- Staked TRX can be unstaked after a 3-day lock period.
Economic and Network Metrics (as of July 2025)
|Metric
|Value
|Circulating Supply
|~94.99B TRX
|Market Cap
|$22.7B
|Active Addresses (daily)
|2,638,677
|Daily Transactions
|9,286,143
|Average Transaction Fee (USD)
|$1.34
|Stablecoin Supply (USD)
|$81.7B
|Staking Participation
|~45-50% of supply
Summary Table: TRON Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|All at TGE (2017-09-13), no ongoing inflation, deflationary since 2021
|Allocation
|ICO (40%), Foundation (34.3%), Private Sale (15.75%), Peiwo Huanle Co. (10%)
|Usage
|Resource acquisition (bandwidth/energy), payments, DEX, staking, governance
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, block production, transaction fees
|Locking
|3-day lock for staked TRX
|Unlocking
|All initial allocations unlocked at TGE; staked TRX unlocks after 3 days
Key Insights
- TRON’s tokenomics are straightforward: All major allocations were unlocked at launch, with no vesting or future unlocks for the original supply.
- Deflationary pressure is maintained through periodic burns, and staking is incentivized via network rewards.
- Resource model (bandwidth/energy) and staking are central to TRX’s utility and network security.
- High staking participation and a large stablecoin ecosystem highlight TRON’s active user base and DeFi focus.
For further details on TRON’s consensus, staking, and resource models, refer to the official TRON documentation and TRON Resource Model.
波場（TRX）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 波場（TRX）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 TRX 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
TRX 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 TRX 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 TRX 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 TRX
想將 波場（TRX）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 TRX 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
波場（TRX）價格歷史
分析 TRX 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
TRX 價格預測
想知道 TRX 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 TRX 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。