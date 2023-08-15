SEI（SEI）代幣經濟學

深入了解 SEI（SEI），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
SEI（SEI）資訊

Sei 是針對數字資產交換進行優化的Layer1項目，是一個完全開源的通用區塊鏈。 Sei 在底層共識機制和交易處理方面取得的進步為基於 Sei 區塊鏈的應用程序提供了並行執行、行業領先的確定性以及流暢的用戶體驗。

幣種官網：
https://www.sei.io/
幣種白皮書：
https://github.com/sei-protocol/sei-chain/blob/main/whitepaper/Sei_Whitepaper.pdf

SEI（SEI）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 SEI（SEI）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

SEI（SEI）深度代幣結構解析

深入了解 SEI 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Overview

Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize network participation, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the SEI token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.
  • Initial Issuance: At mainnet launch (August 2023), a portion of tokens was unlocked instantly, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.
  • Inflation: After the initial distribution, staking rewards are funded from the ecosystem reserve, and subsequently, new tokens may be minted (inflationary) to continue rewards.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Max SupplyUnlocking Details
Staking Rewards & Ecosystem Reserve48%27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over 2 years, remaining 27% over next 7 years
Private Sale Investors20%1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting
Team20%1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% over next 2 years)
Foundation9%22% unlocked at launch, remaining 78% over 2 years
Binance Launchpool3%Fully unlocked at mainnet launch

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Transaction Fees: SEI is used to pay for network transaction fees.
  • Staking: Tokenholders can stake SEI to secure the network, either as validators or by delegating to validators. Stakers earn rewards (APR ~4.46% as of early 2024).
  • Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power in on-chain governance.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and rewards for builders, contributors, and users.
  • Airdrops: 3% of supply allocated to early users and testnet participants.
  • Binance Launchpool: 3% distributed to users staking BNB, TUSD, or FDUSD on Binance for 30 days at launch.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

  • Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to vesting, with cliffs and linear unlocks to align incentives and prevent supply shocks.
  • Staking Lock: Unstaking SEI requires a 3-week unbonding period.
  • No Minimums/Maximums: No restrictions on the amount staked or number of delegators.

Unlocking Schedule Table

Allocation CategoryUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock Mechanism & Notes
Staking/Ecosystem Reserve2023-08-152031-08-1527% at launch, ~46% over 2 years (monthly), 27% over next 7 years (monthly)
Private Sale Investors2024-09-152027-08-151-year cliff, then monthly linear vesting over 3 years
Team2024-09-152029-08-151-year cliff, then 76% over 3 years, 24% over next 2 years (monthly linear)
Foundation2023-08-152025-07-1522% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly)
Binance Launchpool2023-08-152023-08-15Fully unlocked at launch

Key Insights and Implications

  • Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year vesting schedule is designed to minimize inflationary shocks and support long-term stability.
  • Ecosystem Focus: Nearly half the supply is reserved for staking and ecosystem growth, emphasizing user and developer incentives.
  • Long-Term Alignment: Team and investor tokens are locked with cliffs and extended vesting, aligning interests with the network’s future.
  • Governance Flexibility: Tokenomics and allocations may evolve through community governance.

Additional Notes

  • Staking Rewards: Funded initially from the ecosystem reserve, then via inflation.
  • Validator Set: Top 39 validators by stake are active; delegators share in rewards minus validator commission.
  • No ICO/Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via public ICO; airdrops and launchpool were the main distribution methods for the public.

References

  • For a detailed breakdown and visualizations, see Messari’s report: Understanding Sei: A Comprehensive Overview
  • Official Sei documentation and whitepaper: Sei Whitepaper

This structure ensures a transparent, incentive-aligned, and sustainable token economy for Sei, supporting both early participants and long-term network health.

SEI（SEI）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 SEI（SEI）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 SEI 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

SEI 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 SEI 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 SEI 代幣的實時價格吧！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。