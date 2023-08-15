SEI（SEI）代幣經濟學
SEI（SEI）資訊
Sei 是針對數字資產交換進行優化的Layer1項目，是一個完全開源的通用區塊鏈。 Sei 在底層共識機制和交易處理方面取得的進步為基於 Sei 區塊鏈的應用程序提供了並行執行、行業領先的確定性以及流暢的用戶體驗。
SEI（SEI）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 SEI（SEI）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
SEI（SEI）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 SEI 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize network participation, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the SEI token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.
- Initial Issuance: At mainnet launch (August 2023), a portion of tokens was unlocked instantly, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.
- Inflation: After the initial distribution, staking rewards are funded from the ecosystem reserve, and subsequently, new tokens may be minted (inflationary) to continue rewards.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Max Supply
|Unlocking Details
|Staking Rewards & Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over 2 years, remaining 27% over next 7 years
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% over next 2 years)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% unlocked at launch, remaining 78% over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Transaction Fees: SEI is used to pay for network transaction fees.
- Staking: Tokenholders can stake SEI to secure the network, either as validators or by delegating to validators. Stakers earn rewards (APR ~4.46% as of early 2024).
- Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power in on-chain governance.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and rewards for builders, contributors, and users.
- Airdrops: 3% of supply allocated to early users and testnet participants.
- Binance Launchpool: 3% distributed to users staking BNB, TUSD, or FDUSD on Binance for 30 days at launch.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to vesting, with cliffs and linear unlocks to align incentives and prevent supply shocks.
- Staking Lock: Unstaking SEI requires a 3-week unbonding period.
- No Minimums/Maximums: No restrictions on the amount staked or number of delegators.
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Mechanism & Notes
|Staking/Ecosystem Reserve
|2023-08-15
|2031-08-15
|27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years (monthly), 27% over next 7 years (monthly)
|Private Sale Investors
|2024-09-15
|2027-08-15
|1-year cliff, then monthly linear vesting over 3 years
|Team
|2024-09-15
|2029-08-15
|1-year cliff, then 76% over 3 years, 24% over next 2 years (monthly linear)
|Foundation
|2023-08-15
|2025-07-15
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly)
|Binance Launchpool
|2023-08-15
|2023-08-15
|Fully unlocked at launch
Key Insights and Implications
- Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year vesting schedule is designed to minimize inflationary shocks and support long-term stability.
- Ecosystem Focus: Nearly half the supply is reserved for staking and ecosystem growth, emphasizing user and developer incentives.
- Long-Term Alignment: Team and investor tokens are locked with cliffs and extended vesting, aligning interests with the network’s future.
- Governance Flexibility: Tokenomics and allocations may evolve through community governance.
Additional Notes
- Staking Rewards: Funded initially from the ecosystem reserve, then via inflation.
- Validator Set: Top 39 validators by stake are active; delegators share in rewards minus validator commission.
- No ICO/Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via public ICO; airdrops and launchpool were the main distribution methods for the public.
References
- For a detailed breakdown and visualizations, see Messari’s report: Understanding Sei: A Comprehensive Overview
- Official Sei documentation and whitepaper: Sei Whitepaper
This structure ensures a transparent, incentive-aligned, and sustainable token economy for Sei, supporting both early participants and long-term network health.
SEI（SEI）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 SEI（SEI）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 SEI 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
SEI 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 SEI 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 SEI 代幣的實時價格吧！
