Fetch.AI結合機器學習（ML）和人工智慧（AI）、多代理系統、去中心化分類帳本技術，旨在搭建經濟互聯網。借助切實的指引和預測，經濟活動部件（諸如數據、硬體、服務、人員和基礎設施）的數字代理能夠高效完成工作。Fetch 致力將自治化系統普及所有市場。目前，市場自治進程需要投入大量人力物力；而自動化經濟交易有助市場高效順暢地運轉。
The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token emerges from the merger of SingularityNET (AGIX), Fetch.ai (FET), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), three leading blockchain-based AI projects. ASI is designed to unify these ecosystems, and its economics reflect both legacy mechanisms and forward-looking integration goals. The following comprehensive analysis addresses the issuance, allocation, usage and incentive mechanisms, as well as locking and unlock schedules based on the latest available disclosures.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Swap Model: ASI is not newly minted ex nihilo. Instead, it's issued primarily via token swap from the legacy tokens:
- AGIX → ASI: 1 AGIX = 0.433350 ASI
- Allocation for AGIX swaps: ~866.70 million ASI (33% of total supply)
- Conversion Process: AGIX, FET, and OCEAN token holders swap for ASI at predetermined rates, with no deadline imposed for the conversion.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of ASI is derived by converting the allocation pools from each merged project. Key points include:
|Allocation Pool
|Mechanism (from AGIX)
|Converted to ASI
|Notes
|Staking Pool
|AGIX staking pool → converted to ASI at fixed rate
|Yes
|No defined cap per user; operates in cycles
|Deep Funding Grant Pool
|AGIX grant pool → converted to ASI at fixed rate
|Yes
|Community-driven grant governance
|Foundation/Reserves/Other Ecosystem Pools
|Per individual project specs, all merged at swap ratios
|Yes
|Combined for unified ASI ecosystem
Note: AGIX staking pool, Deep Funding pool, and other allocations explicitly migrated at published conversion rates as per the alliance vision paper (pg. 21). Holdings may shift from initial allocations due to pre-existing distributions.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Despite incomplete public documentation post-merger, insights from AGIX as of April 2024—intended to carry over to ASI—highlight several core usages:
- Payment: ASI is medium of exchange for accessing AI services on marketplaces (with fiat conversions handled on-chain).
- Staking: Staking functionality is anticipated, inheriting the 30-day cycle, auto-restake, and proportional rewards from AGIX’s system. Rewards are distributed at the end of each period.
- Governance: Tokenholders will have governance rights, electing an “Artificial Superintelligence Council” and voting on proposals in the Deep Funding framework.
- Ecosystem Grants: Holding and staking ASI qualifies users for ecosystem airdrops and grant rewards.
- Developer Incentives: Developers and service providers can earn fees/rewards in ASI for contributing to the AI marketplace.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens deposited for staking are locked for the duration of a 30-day auction window. Withdrawals are permitted at period end; if unwithdrawn, tokens are restaked automatically for the next cycle.
- Grant/Reserve Locks: Specific vesting periods or locking mechanisms for foundation or large ecosystem allocations have not yet been comprehensively disclosed as of the latest public reports.
Unlocking Time and Schedule
Despite inquiries, there is no detailed, up-to-date, machine-parsable unlock schedule for ASI as of June 2025. However, the following can be summarized:
|Mechanism
|Unlock Trigger
|Granularity
|Notes
|Staking
|End of 30-day staking period
|Monthly
|Tokens and rewards are unlocked for withdrawal at interval
|Grant Disbursements
|Community vote and project approval
|As scheduled
|Subject to governance process and project milestones
|Token Swap (AGIX/FET/OCEAN)
|Upon user-initiated swap
|Continuous
|No forced deadline for migration
Discussion and Implications
- Integration Challenges: Merging three ecosystems creates complexities in defining unified rules for locking/unlocking, especially for allocations originally set under different policies.
- Governance Experimentation: The alliance is pioneering both on-chain and off-chain governance, with council and tokenholder frameworks likely evolving post-launch.
- Staking and User Incentives: By maintaining familiar staking cycles and proportional rewards, the alliance aims to retain user engagement while integrating new utility across the ecosystem.
- Transparency Limitations: As of the latest reports, crucial specifics about detailed unlock schedules for development/foundation pools or new mechanism intricacies in the ASI post-merger era remain undisclosed.
Potential Risks and Considerations
- Liquidity Risks: Large unlocks or conversion events could impact token price stability.
- Ecosystem Fragmentation: Preserving legacy governance frameworks (AGIX, FET, OCEAN) under the ASI umbrella may challenge unified decision-making.
- Incentive Evolution: With the emergence of new platform features and cross-chain applications, staking and governance mechanisms may be subject to significant iteration.
Summary Table: Key ASI Token Economics Components
|Category
|Mechanism/Policy
|Issuance
|Swap from AGIX, FET, OCEAN at fixed ratios; no direct mint/sale
|Allocation
|Migrated allocation pools from legacy projects
|Usage
|Marketplace payments, staking, governance, grants, ecosystem airdrops
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, developer/service provider fees, grant programs
|Locking
|30-day staking cycles, grant program vesting
|Unlocking
|Staking period ends; grant/project milestones; user swap requests
Actionable Insights
- Prospective ASI holders should review migration details for their respective tokens and understand the AGIX-to-ASI swap for accurate tracking.
- Active participation in staking and governance will be key to maximizing ASI’s future utility and yield.
- Stay alert for new disclosures from the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance concerning unlock schedules and governance reforms, especially as ecosystem integration deepens.
Note: This summary reflects the best available information as of June 2025. As ASI’s governance and technical details mature, refer to future official disclosures for the most current protocol specifics.
