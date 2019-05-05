深入了解 DOT 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Polkadot’s token economics are designed to secure the network, incentivize participation, and enable decentralized governance. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms:

Issuance Mechanism

Inflationary Model: DOT began with an initial supply of 1 billion tokens. The supply increases annually due to inflation, with the total supply reaching approximately 1.43 billion as of April 2024. The annual inflation rate is dynamic and is primarily determined by the network’s staking participation. When the “system staking rate” matches the “ideal staking rate” (which varies between 45% and 75% depending on the number of parachains), all new DOT is distributed to stakers. Otherwise, undistributed tokens are allocated to the treasury.

Recent Circulating Supply: As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 1.522 billion DOT, reflecting ongoing inflation and token unlocks.



Allocation Mechanism

Staking: Over half of DOT’s supply is typically staked (historically 54–56%), securing the network and participating in governance.

Parachain Slot Auctions: Projects bid DOT to secure parachain slots via candle auctions. Winning bids result in DOT being locked for the lease duration (up to 96 weeks). Community members can contribute DOT to crowdloans, supporting projects in slot auctions. All contributed DOT is locked for the lease period and returned after expiration.

Treasury: DOT not distributed as staking rewards is allocated to the treasury, which funds ecosystem development, bounties, and grants.



Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Network Security: DOT is used for staking in the Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoS) system. Validators and nominators earn rewards based on their participation and performance.

Governance: DOT holders can propose and vote on referenda, influencing protocol upgrades and treasury spending. Voting power can be increased by locking DOT for longer periods.

Parachain Leasing: DOT is bonded (locked) to secure parachain slots, incentivizing long-term commitment to the network.

Treasury Proposals, Bounties, and Tips: DOT is used to fund community initiatives, reward contributors, and incentivize ecosystem growth.



Locking Mechanism

Staking: DOT staked for network security is subject to an unbonding period before it can be withdrawn.

Parachain Slot Auctions: DOT used in winning bids (either self-funded or via crowdloans) is locked for the entire lease duration (up to 96 weeks).

Governance Voting: Voting power can be increased by locking DOT for up to 896 days (32 periods), with longer locks yielding higher voting multipliers.



Unlocking Time

Parachain Slot Leases: DOT is unlocked and returned to contributors at the end of the lease (e.g., 96 weeks). Unlocking events are staggered, with significant amounts released during major lease expirations (e.g., December 2025, May 2026).

Staking: After initiating unbonding, DOT becomes available following the protocol-defined unbonding period.

Governance: DOT locked for voting is released after the chosen lock period ends.



Token Distribution Table (Historical Example)

Category Description Proportion (2022) Staking Securing the network, earning rewards 54–56% Circulating Freely tradable, not staked or locked ~44–46% Other Reserved, treasury, or otherwise allocated Smallest share

Note: Proportions fluctuate with network activity, staking participation, and slot auction cycles.

Key Implications

Supply Dynamics: The gradual unlocking of DOT from parachain leases can impact circulating supply and market dynamics.

Incentive Alignment: The inflationary model and staking rewards encourage active participation and long-term commitment.

Governance Flexibility: Locking mechanisms for voting and parachain slots ensure that only committed stakeholders influence network direction.



Polkadot’s token economics are carefully structured to balance security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth, with dynamic mechanisms for issuance, allocation, and incentives. The locking and unlocking of DOT—especially through staking and parachain auctions—play a pivotal role in shaping the network’s economic landscape.