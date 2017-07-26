幣安幣（BNB）代幣經濟學
幣安幣（BNB）資訊
什麼是BNB？ BNB 為幣安生態系統提供動力，是幣安鏈的原生資產。 BNB 是一種加密貨幣，創建於 2017 年 6 月，在 7 月的 ICO 期間推出，最初作為 ERC-20 代幣發行。旨在用於 Binance 交易所的費用減免，其範圍多年來一直在擴大。 BNB 作為幣安鏈的原生鏈代幣為幣安鏈提供動力。例如，它用於在 Binance DEX 上支付費用、發行新代幣、發送/取消訂單以及轉移資產。 BNB 還為 Binance Smart Chain 提供支持，這是一個 EVM 兼容網絡，從“go-ethereum”分叉出來。它支持智能合約並依賴於一種新的共識機制：股權證明（PoSA）共識（“Parlia”），它結合了股權證明和權力證明的要素。 BNB 用於授權驗證者的委託質押，從而為用戶和驗證者帶來質押獎勵。 除了其鏈上功能外，BNB 還有多個額外的用例，例如多個交易所（例如 Binance.com）的費用折扣、第三方服務的支付資產以及 Binance Launchpad 上的參與權和交易貨幣。
幣安幣（BNB）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 幣安幣（BNB）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
幣安幣（BNB）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 BNB 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
BNB (Binance Coin) is the native token of the BNB Chain ecosystem, which includes both the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and BNB Beacon Chain. Its token economics are defined by its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking mechanisms. Below is a comprehensive breakdown:
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Issuance: BNB was launched via an ICO on July 5, 2017, with a maximum supply of 200 million tokens.
- Distribution: Investors received BNB tokens within 5 working days after the ICO finished.
- Burn Mechanism: BNB employs a deflationary model, with regular token burns reducing the total supply. As of December 2024, the total supply is approximately 150.54 million BNB, down from the initial 200 million.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of BNB was as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Mechanism / Schedule
|Unlocking Timeframe
|ICO Investors
|Tokens distributed post-ICO
|2017-07-28
|Founding Team
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% annually for 4 years
|2017-07-28 to 2021-07-28
|Angel Investors
|Not specified
|2017-07-28
- Founding Team: The team’s allocation was subject to a vesting schedule, with 20% unlocked at launch and the remainder released in equal annual tranches over four years.
- Angel Investors: Received their allocation at genesis, with no further details specified.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
BNB serves multiple purposes within the BNB Chain and Binance ecosystem:
- Transaction Fees: Used to pay for transaction fees on BNB Chain, often at a discounted rate.
- Staking and Delegation: Tokenholders can delegate BNB to validators to secure the network and earn rewards. Delegators can remove staked BNB with a seven-day unbonding period.
- Earning Platforms:
- BNB Vault: Users can lock BNB to earn aggregated rewards from Simple Earn and Launchpool features (e.g., ~0.18% APR as of December 2024).
- Simple Earn: BNB can be deposited for fixed terms (15–120 days) to earn varying APRs.
- Launchpad/Launchpool: BNB can be staked to earn new project tokens or event-specific rewards.
- Slashing: Validators are penalized (slashed) for misbehavior (e.g., double-signing or missing blocks), with BNB deducted as a penalty.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Team and Early Investors: Subject to a cliff and vesting schedule, as detailed above.
- Staking/Delegation: Unbonding period of seven days for staked BNB.
- Earning Products: Locking periods vary by product (e.g., 15–120 days for Simple Earn).
- No Minimum/Maximum: Most staking/locking products do not enforce minimum or maximum amounts.
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Category
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Start
|Unlocking End
|Notes
|ICO Investors
|Cliff
|2017-07-28
|2017-07-28
|Immediate post-ICO distribution
|Founding Team
|Cliff/Vesting
|2017-07-28
|2021-07-28
|20% at genesis, 20% annually for 4 years
|Angel Investors
|Cliff
|2017-07-28
|2017-07-28
|Immediate at genesis
Token Supply and Burn
- Migration: BNB migrated from Ethereum (ERC-20) to BNB Chain (BEP-2, then BSC).
- Burns: Regular token burns reduce supply, with the goal of eventually reaching 100 million BNB.
Ecosystem and DeFi Usage
- DeFi Integration: BNB is widely used in DeFi applications on BNB Chain, such as PancakeSwap, Venus, and others, for liquidity provision, yield farming, and governance.
- TVL Dominance: PancakeSwap and Venus are leading DeFi platforms by TVL on BNB Chain.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Initial Supply
|200 million BNB
|Current Supply
|~150.54 million BNB (as of Dec 2024, due to burns)
|Issuance
|ICO, with vesting for team and early investors
|Allocation
|ICO Investors, Founding Team, Angel Investors
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, DeFi, rewards, governance
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, Launchpool/Launchpad, BNB Vault, Simple Earn
|Locking
|Staking (7-day unbond), product-specific locks (15–120 days), vesting for team
|Unlocking
|Team: 20% at genesis, 20% annually for 4 years; others: immediate or product-specific
|Burn Mechanism
|Regular burns to reduce supply
Key Takeaways
- BNB’s tokenomics are designed for long-term sustainability, with a deflationary supply, clear vesting for insiders, and broad utility across the BNB Chain and Binance ecosystem.
- Incentive mechanisms encourage participation in network security, DeFi, and new project launches.
- Locking and unlocking schedules are transparent, with most major allocations fully unlocked by 2021, and ongoing burns further reducing supply.
If you need more granular details on specific allocation percentages or want to see historical unlock charts, let me know!
幣安幣（BNB）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 幣安幣（BNB）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 BNB 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
BNB 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 BNB 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 BNB 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 BNB
想將 幣安幣（BNB）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 BNB 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
幣安幣（BNB）價格歷史
分析 BNB 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
BNB 價格預測
想知道 BNB 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 BNB 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。