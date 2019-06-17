Algorand（ALGO）代幣經濟學

Algorand（ALGO）代幣經濟學

深入了解 Algorand（ALGO），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
Algorand（ALGO）資訊

Algorand 是由麻省理工學院（MIT）教授、哥德爾獎（Gödel Prize）得主、圖靈獎（Turing Award）得主 Silvio Micali 領導開發的一個區塊鏈專案 。該專案成功募集到了一筆 400 萬美元的種子輪融資，投資方包括知名風投 Pillar 和 Union Square Ventures。 Algorand 沒有引入激勵機制或發行數字加密貨幣，專案本身具有廣闊的市場空間，它通過 BA*的共識機制和密碼抽籤等技術創新，提高區塊鏈的效率，拓展了區塊鏈的應用前景，在矽谷享有極高的聲譽。

幣種官網：
http://algorand.foundation
幣種白皮書：
https://developer.algorand.org/
區塊查詢：
https://allo.info/

Algorand（ALGO）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Algorand（ALGO）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 2.23B
$ 2.23B
總供應量：
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
流通量：
$ 8.68B
$ 8.68B$ 8.68B
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 2.57B
$ 2.57B$ 2.57B
最高價：
$ 3.8
$ 3.8$ 3.8
最低價：
$ 0.08761089660746404
$ 0.08761089660746404$ 0.08761089660746404
目前價格：
$ 0.2571
$ 0.2571$ 0.2571

Algorand（ALGO）深度代幣結構解析

深入了解 ALGO 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply: Algorand's token, ALGO, has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens.
  • Distribution Approach: The initial supply was minted at Genesis, with major portions allocated to the Algorand Foundation, Algorand, Inc., and various incentive and ecosystem funds.
  • Issuance for Rewards: New tokens are not minted via on-chain inflation; instead, rewards and grants are distributed from pre-existing allocations, especially focused on governance and incentive programs.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Initial and Current Allocations:

CategoryInitial Allocated ALGO% of Max SupplyLocking/Vesting (Summary)
Algorand, Inc.2,000,000,00020%Controlled by Algorand, Inc. (details below)
Algorand Foundation500,000,0005%Controlled by Foundation
Community Incentives6,200,000,000*62%Extensive/varied, including rewards, grants, etc.
Participation Rewards**2,500,000,000*25%Unlocked over ~10 years for governance
Relay Nodes2,500,000,000*25%Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
Contingent Incentives1,200,000,000*12%Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
Ecosystem Support1,250,000,00012.5%10-year unlock at ~10% per year from 2020

*Some categories overlap in early documents; allocation values have changed over time.
**Participation Rewards are specifically allocated to governance.

Top 10 addresses collectively hold ~21.5% of the max supply (as of July 2023), with large addresses managed by Binance and Algorand Foundation entities.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Network Utility

  • Transaction Fees: ALGO is required for all transactions (minimum fee: 0.001 ALGO).
  • Staking/Governance: ALGO enables participation in Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus and protocol governance.
  • Governance Rewards: Users register as “governors,” committing ALGO for three months, vote on proposals, and receive proportional rewards (historically 10–14% APY). Rewards are drawn from the allocated Community & Governance pool.

Incentive Models

  • Rewards are not inflationary; all incentives come from reserved allocations.
  • Participation does not require slashing—no risk of losing principal for misbehavior.

4. Locking and Vesting Mechanism

Governance Commitment

  • “Locked” stake for governance means ALGO is committed but not technically unspendable, so users maintain liquidity if they don’t wish to claim rewards.

Unlock/Vesting Schedules

  • Community/Governance rewards: Vest over ~10 years since 2020.
  • Relay Nodes, Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules specified in project docs and EIPs (not all released at once).

Recent and Historical Unlock Data

DateAllocationRecipient GroupALGO Unlocked
2025-05-29Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
2025-05-30Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
2025-06-05Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
  • Typical daily unlock for rewards remains steady, reflecting a measured release schedule.

Unlocking Patterns

  • Typical Governance Unlock: Every three months, at the end of each governance cycle, rewards are distributed and token unlocks are processed as scheduled.
  • Ecosystem Funds: Unlocked linearly over time.

5. Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, Unlock

CategoryAllocation %Locking MechanismUnlocking Time
Foundation/Inc.25%Company-controlledVaries, no programmatic vest
Community Incentives~62%Distributed via rewardsOver 10 years
Participation Rewards~25%Locked for governanceCycle-based (3mo)
Ecosystem & Grant12.5%Linear 10-year unlock10% per year
Relay Nodes & Cont.Inc.37%**Programmatic vestingSpecified in EIPs

Notes:

  • Some allocations overlap in early documentation; numbers may reflect redistribution/updates.
  • Exact current allocation status may be queried on Algorand block explorers.

Conclusion

Algorand’s token economics are defined by a hard-capped supply, non-inflationary reward distribution sourced from reserved allocations, multi-year vesting schedules, and robust governance incentives managed through a transparent, cycling structure. There is no slashing risk, and governance participation is widely accessible. Unlocks proceed steadily, ensuring long-term sustainability and community alignment.

For detailed/specific unlocks or address-level breakdown, see Algorand’s official block explorers and governance dashboards.

Algorand（ALGO）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Algorand（ALGO）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 ALGO 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

ALGO 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 ALGO 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ALGO 代幣的實時價格吧！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。