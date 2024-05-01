Tokenomics của Theta Network (THETA)
Thông tin Theta Network (THETA)
Theta Network is the leading blockchain-powered decentralized cloud for AI, media and entertainment. It can be viewed as a "dual network" consisting of two complementary subsystems, the Theta Edge Network and the Theta Blockchain. The edge network provides vast amounts of GPU compute power for AI, video, rendering and other tasks, while the Theta blockchain provides payment, reward, and smart contract capabilities. Below we provide more details for the two components.
Theta's Edge Network is a decentralized network consisting of over 10,000 active global nodes with 80 PetaFLOPS of always available distributed GPU compute power, equivalent to 250 Nvidia A100s. Theta Edge Network powers the Theta EdgeCloud, a leading hybrid cloud-edge AI computing platform launched on May 1, 2024. Leveraging Theta's recently approved patent on ‘Edge Computing Platform supported by Smart Contract Enabled Blockchain Network’ and the upcoming release of Elite+ Booster edge nodes, all Theta community members will be able to participate and share in the rewards from EdgeCloud AI, video, 3D rendering and gaming compute jobs. While chatbots like ChatGPT and others utilize GPUs, new generative AI models such as text-to-video, text-to-3D and sketch-to-3D will require 10-100x the amount of computational power. The combined GPU compute power of Theta's decentralized edge network and its preferred cloud partners is 20-30x more than other comparable networks in the industry today, holding the keys to global GPU compute, arguably the most valuable and most disruptive asset in history.
Theta blockchain is an EVM compatible multi-blockchain network which supports Turing complete smart contracts. This EVM support enables a wide range of interesting Web3 applications to be built on the Theta Network. Examples include non-fungible tokens (NFT), decentralized exchanges (DEX/DeFi), and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), which could become indispensable building blocks of the next generation AI, media and entertainment platforms. Theta’s enterprise validator and governance council is led by Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, Blockchain Ventures, DHVC, gumi and other global leaders. Theta has partnered with leading entertainment brands including Lionsgate, MGM, Katy Perry, American Idol, The Price is Right, Taste of Home, and more. Popular platforms utilizing Theta’s Web3 infrastructure include MetaCannes Film3 Festival, FuseTV, CONtv Anime, WPT, PetCollective, FailArmy, and other OTT streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), CAA and Silicon Valley VCs including DCM and Sierra Ventures.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Theta Network (THETA)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Theta Network (THETA), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của Theta Network (THETA): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Theta Network (THETA) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token THETA tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token THETA có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của THETA, hãy khám phá giá token THETA theo thời gian thực!
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.