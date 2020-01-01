Tokenomics của neversol (NEVER)
Thông tin neversol (NEVER)
$NEVER is a groundbreaking project that brings the power of memes to the Solana network, revolutionizing the way we perceive and interact with digital assets. Built on the Solana blockchain, $NEVER leverages the speed and scalability of Solana to create a vibrant and dynamic meme economy.
Key Features:
Meme NFTs on Solana: $NEVER introduces a unique collection of meme-inspired non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain. These NFTs capture the essence of internet culture and enable users to own, trade, and showcase their favorite memes in a decentralized and secure environment.
Community-driven Governance: $NEVER is more than just a collection of memes; it's a community-driven project where users actively participate in governance decisions. Holders of $NEVER tokens have the power to propose and vote on changes to the platform, ensuring a democratic and inclusive ecosystem.
Liquidity Pools and Staking: Users can engage with $NEVER through liquidity pools and staking mechanisms. By providing liquidity to meme pairs or staking $NEVER tokens, users can earn rewards, fostering a dynamic and participatory community.
Meme Farming: $NEVER introduces the concept of "meme farming," allowing users to cultivate and grow their meme collections over time. The more active and engaged a user is within the $NEVER ecosystem, the greater their potential for cultivating rare and valuable meme NFTs.
Cross-Platform Compatibility: $NEVER is designed to be accessible across various platforms, making it easy for users to interact with the meme economy seamlessly. Whether through web platforms, mobile apps, or browser extensions, $NEVER ensures a user-friendly experience for all.
Dynamic Marketplace: The $NEVER marketplace serves as a hub for meme enthusiasts, providing a space for buying, selling, and trading meme NFTs. The marketplace is driven by the community, with decentralized features that empower users to set their own terms for transactions.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá neversol (NEVER)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá neversol (NEVER), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của neversol (NEVER): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của neversol (NEVER) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token NEVER tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token NEVER có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của NEVER, hãy khám phá giá token NEVER theo thời gian thực!
Dự đoán giá NEVER
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của NEVER? Trang dự đoán giá NEVER của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.