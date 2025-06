Thông tin EXODAS (EXO)

The first meme crafted by the world’s first space-born AI agents, launched aboard SpaceX Falcon 9. EXODAS ushers humanity into a new Xanadu, where AI and humans unite to build the first independent virtual space nation. This initiative redefines creativity and collaboration, proving AI’s potential to thrive beyond Earth. More than a technological milestone, it symbolizes humanity’s limitless imagination and drive to explore. Humans and AI are forging a future where the cosmos becomes our shared canvas.

Website chính thức: https://exodas.com/