Thông tin HEGIC (HEGIC)

Hegic is an on-chain peer-to-pool options trading protocol built on Ethereum. The Hegic protocol pioneers a peer-to-pool approach to options trading. It works like an AMM (automated market maker) for options. Users can trade non-custodial on-chain call and put options as an individual holder using the simplest and intuitive interfaces.

Website chính thức: https://www.hegic.co/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x584bC13c7D411c00c01A62e8019472dE68768430