## What Is BabySOL (BABYSOL)? BabySol is a utility beverage token on the Solana blockchain, designed to mix consumables with the blockchain launched on the 22nd December 2023. BabySOL is a community-driven project, with no taxes or presale implemented. We have a decentralised store app where users will be able to buy our branded drinks from Q1 2024 onwards. The store includes the following features coming in: - The ability to buy our drinks using BABYSOL tokens - Oracles to fetch suitable beverage prices using the PYTH network - International shipping. Shipping abroad to almost any location Our beverages: - Comes in 4 flavors - Each can is labelled with a unique QR-code. Upon scanning the QR code, the user is given a gamified NFT ## How Many BABYSOL Coins Are There in Circulation? 69,420,000 ### Where Can I Buy BabySol token? BabySOL is available to buy on Raydium exchange, with several additional listings (including Jupiter and Orca) planned in the immediate future.

