USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin Price Today

The live USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin (USP) price today is $ 1.12, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current USP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.12 per USP.

USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,239,729, with a circulating supply of 6.44M USP. During the last 24 hours, USP traded between $ 1.12 (low) and $ 1.13 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.37, while the all-time low was $ 1.026.

In short-term performance, USP moved -0.01% in the last hour and +0.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.49K.

USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin (USP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.24M$ 7.24M $ 7.24M Volume (24H) $ 36.49K$ 36.49K $ 36.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.25M$ 7.25M $ 7.25M Circulation Supply 6.44M 6.44M 6.44M Total Supply 6,437,965.752513026 6,437,965.752513026 6,437,965.752513026

The current Market Cap of USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin is $ 7.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.49K. The circulating supply of USP is 6.44M, with a total supply of 6437965.752513026. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.25M.