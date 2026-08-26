SPCX69 Price Today

The live SPCX69 (SPCX69) price today is $ 0, with a 6.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPCX69 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPCX69.

SPCX69 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 524,469, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M SPCX69. During the last 24 hours, SPCX69 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00770421, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPCX69 moved -0.60% in the last hour and -5.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.28K.

SPCX69 (SPCX69) Market Information

Market Cap $ 524.47K$ 524.47K $ 524.47K Volume (24H) $ 1.28K$ 1.28K $ 1.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 524.47K$ 524.47K $ 524.47K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,998,210.70062 999,998,210.70062 999,998,210.70062

The current Market Cap of SPCX69 is $ 524.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.28K. The circulating supply of SPCX69 is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999998210.70062. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 524.47K.