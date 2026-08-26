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The live SPCX69 price today is 0 USD.SPCX69 market cap is 524,469 USD. Track real-time SPCX69 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SPCX69 price today is 0 USD.SPCX69 market cap is 524,469 USD. Track real-time SPCX69 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SPCX69 Price Info

What is SPCX69

SPCX69 Official Website

SPCX69 Tokenomics

SPCX69 Price Forecast

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SPCX69 Price (SPCX69)

Unlisted

1 SPCX69 to USD Live Price:

$0.00052501
$0.00052501$0.00052501
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SPCX69 (SPCX69) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:57:10 (UTC+8)

SPCX69 Price Today

The live SPCX69 (SPCX69) price today is $ 0, with a 6.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPCX69 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPCX69.

SPCX69 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 524,469, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M SPCX69. During the last 24 hours, SPCX69 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00770421, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPCX69 moved -0.60% in the last hour and -5.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.28K.

SPCX69 (SPCX69) Market Information

$ 524.47K
$ 524.47K$ 524.47K

$ 1.28K
$ 1.28K$ 1.28K

$ 524.47K
$ 524.47K$ 524.47K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,998,210.70062
999,998,210.70062 999,998,210.70062

The current Market Cap of SPCX69 is $ 524.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.28K. The circulating supply of SPCX69 is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999998210.70062. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 524.47K.

SPCX69 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00770421
$ 0.00770421$ 0.00770421

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.60%

-6.30%

-5.01%

-5.01%

Price Prediction for SPCX69

SPCX69 (SPCX69) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SPCX69 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SPCX69 (SPCX69) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SPCX69 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SPCX69 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SPCX69 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SPCX69 Price Prediction.

What is SPCX69 (SPCX69)

SPCX is a Solana-based community token focused on digital culture, decentralized participation, and social engagement. The project operates as a community-driven ecosystem where token holders can participate in discussions, online campaigns, and community initiatives across social platforms while benefiting from the fast and low-cost transaction environment provided by the Solana blockchain.

The SPCX token serves as the primary asset within the ecosystem, supporting community interaction and helping coordinate activities among participants. The project maintains active communication channels through its social media and community platforms, providing updates, announcements, and opportunities for engagement.

Built on Solana, SPCX leverages a scalable blockchain infrastructure with transparent on-chain transaction records and publicly verifiable token data. The project emphasizes community growth, accessibility, and participation, with token trading available through Solana-based decentralized exchanges. SPCX aims to foster an active ecosystem centered on community involvement and digital-native engagement while maintaining transparency through publicly accessible blockchain data and social channels.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SPCX69 (SPCX69) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About SPCX69

What is the live price of SPCX69?

SPCX69 is trading at $, showing a price movement of -6.30% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is SPCX69 today?

The price volatility of SPCX69 within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for SPCX69?

The token fluctuated between $ (low) and $ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has SPCX69 generated?

In the last 24 hours, SPCX69 accumulated $-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is $0.00770421, and the all-time low is $. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for SPCX69?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does SPCX69 compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, SPCX69 shows competitive performance, supported by $-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SPCX69

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:57:10 (UTC+8)

SPCX69 (SPCX69) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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