Silverback Price Today

The live Silverback (BACK) price today is $ 0, with a 7.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current BACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BACK.

Silverback currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,654.18, with a circulating supply of 498.86M BACK. During the last 24 hours, BACK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BACK moved +0.72% in the last hour and +36.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Silverback (BACK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.65K$ 13.65K $ 13.65K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.37K$ 27.37K $ 27.37K Circulation Supply 498.86M 498.86M 498.86M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Silverback is $ 13.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BACK is 498.86M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.37K.