Odos Price Today

The live Odos (ODOS) price today is $ 0, with a 2.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current ODOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ODOS.

Odos currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,295,220, with a circulating supply of 1.60B ODOS. During the last 24 hours, ODOS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04904018, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ODOS moved +1.23% in the last hour and +13.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 303.72K.

Odos (ODOS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.30M$ 1.30M $ 1.30M Volume (24H) $ 303.72K$ 303.72K $ 303.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.10M$ 8.10M $ 8.10M Circulation Supply 1.60B 1.60B 1.60B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Odos is $ 1.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 303.72K. The circulating supply of ODOS is 1.60B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.10M.