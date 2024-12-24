MoonEdge Price (MOONED)
The live price of MoonEdge (MOONED) today is 0.00502482 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 936.89K USD. MOONED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MoonEdge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.29K USD
- MoonEdge price change within the day is -2.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 186.45M USD
During today, the price change of MoonEdge to USD was $ -0.000150737343534267.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MoonEdge to USD was $ +0.0009724398.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MoonEdge to USD was $ +0.0011048915.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MoonEdge to USD was $ +0.000747785434452658.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000150737343534267
|-2.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0009724398
|+19.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0011048915
|+21.99%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000747785434452658
|+17.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of MoonEdge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-2.91%
-16.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MoonEdge is the first decentralized launch pad fully dedicated to project launches on Polygon (formally MATIC). MoonEdge’s goal is to provide a seamless path for Polygon-built projects to make it to market. Through this, we are lowering the barrier to entry for all Polygon enthusiasts. The MoonEdge allocation system involved guaranteed allocation for all investment classes. Our tiers are structured to ensure every size and type of investor has the opportunity to get involved in the growth and development of the Polygon platform’s earliest projects. We look to onboard users and projects onto the Polygon ecosystem. With greater fundraising access, we strive to protect all participants involved from scams and bad actors. Projects which are listed on MoonEdge are subjected to a thorough vetting process and undergoes detailed scrutiny. This is done via an elected MoonEdge committee, which consists of its partners and advisors.
|1 MOONED to AUD
A$0.008039712
|1 MOONED to GBP
￡0.0039696078
|1 MOONED to EUR
€0.0048238272
|1 MOONED to USD
$0.00502482
|1 MOONED to MYR
RM0.0225614418
|1 MOONED to TRY
₺0.176873664
|1 MOONED to JPY
¥0.7895499666
|1 MOONED to RUB
₽0.5085620322
|1 MOONED to INR
₹0.4275619338
|1 MOONED to IDR
Rp81.0454725246
|1 MOONED to PHP
₱0.2940022182
|1 MOONED to EGP
￡E.0.2566175574
|1 MOONED to BRL
R$0.0311036358
|1 MOONED to CAD
C$0.0071854926
|1 MOONED to BDT
৳0.6011694648
|1 MOONED to NGN
₦7.7783208636
|1 MOONED to UAH
₴0.2114444256
|1 MOONED to VES
Bs0.25626582
|1 MOONED to PKR
Rs1.4016232908
|1 MOONED to KZT
₸2.6239107558
|1 MOONED to THB
฿0.1724015742
|1 MOONED to TWD
NT$0.164311614
|1 MOONED to CHF
Fr0.0044720898
|1 MOONED to HKD
HK$0.0389926032
|1 MOONED to MAD
.د.م0.0505999374