Moby AI Price Today

The live Moby AI (MOBY) price today is $ 0.00180975, with a 8.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOBY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00180975 per MOBY.

Moby AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,819,654, with a circulating supply of 999.95M MOBY. During the last 24 hours, MOBY traded between $ 0.00179077 (low) and $ 0.0019793 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.19171, while the all-time low was $ 0.00140746.

In short-term performance, MOBY moved -2.16% in the last hour and +13.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 483.98K.

Moby AI (MOBY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.82M$ 1.82M $ 1.82M Volume (24H) $ 483.98K$ 483.98K $ 483.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.82M$ 1.82M $ 1.82M Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,947,902.049232 999,947,902.049232 999,947,902.049232

The current Market Cap of Moby AI is $ 1.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 483.98K. The circulating supply of MOBY is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999947902.049232. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.82M.