IRISnet Price Today

The live IRISnet (IRIS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IRIS.

IRISnet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 237,984, with a circulating supply of 1.44B IRIS. During the last 24 hours, IRIS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.299467, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IRIS moved -0.11% in the last hour and +13.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 170.94.

IRISnet (IRIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 237.98K$ 237.98K $ 237.98K Volume (24H) $ 170.94$ 170.94 $ 170.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 354.84K$ 354.84K $ 354.84K Circulation Supply 1.44B 1.44B 1.44B Total Supply 2,149,219,140.227 2,149,219,140.227 2,149,219,140.227

The current Market Cap of IRISnet is $ 237.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 170.94. The circulating supply of IRIS is 1.44B, with a total supply of 2149219140.227. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 354.84K.