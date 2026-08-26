FIO Protocol Price Today

The live FIO Protocol (FIO) price today is $ 0, with a 1.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FIO.

FIO Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 284,968, with a circulating supply of 923.87M FIO. During the last 24 hours, FIO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.560433, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FIO moved -0.00% in the last hour and +10.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 560.42.

FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 284.97K$ 284.97K $ 284.97K Volume (24H) $ 560.42$ 560.42 $ 560.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 308.45K$ 308.45K $ 308.45K Circulation Supply 923.87M 923.87M 923.87M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FIO Protocol is $ 284.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 560.42. The circulating supply of FIO is 923.87M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 308.45K.