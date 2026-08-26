Cypher Price Today

The live Cypher (CYPH) price today is $ 0.00259727, with a 2.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYPH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00259727 per CYPH.

Cypher currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 319,327, with a circulating supply of 122.95M CYPH. During the last 24 hours, CYPH traded between $ 0.00255108 (low) and $ 0.00266218 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0302985, while the all-time low was $ 0.00208998.

In short-term performance, CYPH moved +0.28% in the last hour and +22.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 472.94.

Cypher (CYPH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 319.33K$ 319.33K $ 319.33K Volume (24H) $ 472.94$ 472.94 $ 472.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.60M$ 2.60M $ 2.60M Circulation Supply 122.95M 122.95M 122.95M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cypher is $ 319.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 472.94. The circulating supply of CYPH is 122.95M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.60M.