Coinbase Wrapped ADA Price Today

The live Coinbase Wrapped ADA (CBADA) price today is $ 0.213094, with a 5.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current CBADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.213094 per CBADA.

Coinbase Wrapped ADA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,569,040, with a circulating supply of 54.31M CBADA. During the last 24 hours, CBADA traded between $ 0.207593 (low) and $ 0.228366 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.072, while the all-time low was $ 0.138384.

In short-term performance, CBADA moved +1.00% in the last hour and +22.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 477.24K.

Coinbase Wrapped ADA (CBADA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.57M$ 11.57M $ 11.57M Volume (24H) $ 477.24K$ 477.24K $ 477.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.57M$ 11.57M $ 11.57M Circulation Supply 54.31M 54.31M 54.31M Total Supply 54,306,419.432881 54,306,419.432881 54,306,419.432881

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Wrapped ADA is $ 11.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 477.24K. The circulating supply of CBADA is 54.31M, with a total supply of 54306419.432881. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.57M.