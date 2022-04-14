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Top X Layer Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the X Layer Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00012
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.438
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
3
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.06%
$ 4.49B
$ 140.36K
4
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999851
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 122.17M
5
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 3.39B
$ 392.07M
6
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999876
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.77B
$ 147.46M
7
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 25.57M
8
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,646.29
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 1.10B
$ 284.10K
9
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,986
+0.41%
-0.06%
+9.08%
$ 223.55M
$ 4.51K
10
$ 214.16
+0.19%
+1.70%
-2.64%
$ 139.67M
$ 451.41
11
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
12
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.0013337
+0.17%
+5.96%
+65.59%
$ 109.97M
$ 126.29M
13
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62,482
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.03M
$ 127.66
14
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 33.62M
$ 376.31K
15
OKX Wrapped ETH
OKX Wrapped ETH
XETH
$ 2,461.05
+0.25%
-0.02%
+9.53%
$ 23.03M
$ 751.61K
16
Wrapped OKB
Wrapped OKB
WOKB
$ 114.11
+0.04%
-0.04%
+10.28%
$ 21.96M
$ 3.04M
17
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.296625
+0.02%
-0.02%
+1.16%
$ 15.94M
$ 169.48K
18
DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
DEJAAA
$ 1.045
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 8.13M
--
19
XDOG
XDOG
XDOG
$ 0.00452943
-0.18%
-0.11%
+10.16%
$ 4.53M
$ 1.06M
20
OKX Wrapped SOL
OKX Wrapped SOL
XSOL
$ 97.1
+0.20%
-0.03%
+15.31%
$ 3.30M
$ 1.09M
21
LAIKA Coin
LAIKA Coin
LAIKA
$ 0.00198584
+0.37%
+0.03%
+6.70%
$ 1.99M
$ 178.20K
22
Wrapped SpaceX xStock
Wrapped SpaceX xStock
WSPCXX
$ 137.83
+0.22%
+0.02%
-0.91%
$ 646.02K
$ 1.45M
23
Wrapped NVIDIA xStock
Wrapped NVIDIA xStock
WNVDAX
$ 213.58
+0.26%
+0.02%
-2.55%
$ 529.31K
$ 891.68K
24
Niuma
Niuma
NIUMA
$ 0.00039265
+0.17%
-0.04%
-14.05%
$ 381.82K
$ 1.84K
25
Wrapped Tesla xStock
Wrapped Tesla xStock
WTSLAX
$ 349.66
+0.18%
-0.00%
-0.27%
$ 299.05K
$ 389.12K
26
Wrapped Sandisk Corporation xStock
Wrapped Sandisk Corporation xStock
WSNDKX
$ 1,477.09
+0.50%
-0.00%
-7.72%
$ 295.77K
$ 1.59M
27
Wrapped Alphabet xStock
Wrapped Alphabet xStock
WGOOGLX
$ 346.89
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.18%
$ 293.30K
$ 59.75K
28
Moderna xStock
Moderna xStock
MRNAX
$ 158.16
--
--
--
$ 279.88K
$ 264.20K
29
Wrapped SK hynix xStock
Wrapped SK hynix xStock
WSKHYX
$ 159.39
+0.96%
+0.04%
-2.83%
$ 243.50K
$ 514.21K
30
Wrapped Apple xStock
Wrapped Apple xStock
WAAPLX
$ 310.44
+0.15%
-0.00%
-2.19%
$ 228.19K
$ 397.84K
31
XFROG
XFROG
XFROG
$ 1.01E-6
0.00%
0.00%
+10.00%
$ 213.04K
--
32
Wrapped Circle xStock
Wrapped Circle xStock
WCRCLX
$ 91.39
+0.24%
+0.02%
+12.97%
$ 195.02K
$ 173.76K
33
DOGSHIT
DOGSHIT
DOGSHIT
$ 1.14E-6
0.00%
0.00%
+9.62%
$ 68.64K
--
34
DOGFART
DOGFART
DOGFART
$ 1.11E-6
0.00%
0.00%
+9.90%
$ 54.64K
--
35
Xwawa
Xwawa
XWAWA
$ 4.603E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-2.62%
$ 46.03K
--
36
GOUT Coin
GOUT Coin
GOUT COIN
$ 1.65676E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+6.15%
$ 34.79K
--
37
Banmao
Banmao
BANMAO
$ 2.583E-5
+1.69%
-0.32%
+0.23%
$ 25.81K
--
38
Grodo AI
Grodo AI
GRODO
$ 1.71871E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+0.81%
$ 16.85K
--
39
OKIE
OKIE
OKIE
$ 1.529E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+0.99%
$ 15.29K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are X Layer Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
X Layer Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 39 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $100.19B.
What is the best-performing X Layer Ecosystem token right now?
Among X Layer Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, DOG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.96% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many X Layer Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 39 X Layer Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular X Layer Ecosystem tokens include USDC, LINK, USDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the X Layer Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all X Layer Ecosystem tokens is approximately $100.19B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the X Layer Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.