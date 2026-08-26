OKX Wrapped SOL Price Today

The live OKX Wrapped SOL (XSOL) price today is $ 97.1, with a 3.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current XSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 97.1 per XSOL.

OKX Wrapped SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,307,100, with a circulating supply of 34.02K XSOL. During the last 24 hours, XSOL traded between $ 96.22 (low) and $ 102.58 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 131.01, while the all-time low was $ 60.69.

In short-term performance, XSOL moved -0.01% in the last hour and +26.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 936.18K.

OKX Wrapped SOL (XSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.31M$ 3.31M $ 3.31M Volume (24H) $ 936.18K$ 936.18K $ 936.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.31M$ 3.31M $ 3.31M Circulation Supply 34.02K 34.02K 34.02K Total Supply 34,019.55574841 34,019.55574841 34,019.55574841

The current Market Cap of OKX Wrapped SOL is $ 3.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 936.18K. The circulating supply of XSOL is 34.02K, with a total supply of 34019.55574841. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.31M.