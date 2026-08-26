DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund Price Today

The live DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (DEJAAA) price today is $ 1.045, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEJAAA to USD conversion rate is $ 1.045 per DEJAAA.

DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 8,126,808, with a circulating supply of 7.78M DEJAAA. During the last 24 hours, DEJAAA traded between $ 1.045 (low) and $ 1.045 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.05, while the all-time low was $ 1.022.

In short-term performance, DEJAAA moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (DEJAAA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.13M$ 8.13M $ 8.13M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.13M$ 8.13M $ 8.13M Circulation Supply 7.78M 7.78M 7.78M Total Supply 7,776,611.251651766 7,776,611.251651766 7,776,611.251651766

The current Market Cap of DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund is $ 8.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of DEJAAA is 7.78M, with a total supply of 7776611.251651766. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.13M.