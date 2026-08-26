XDOG Price Today

The live XDOG (XDOG) price today is $ 0.00465914, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current XDOG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00465914 per XDOG.

XDOG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,658,229, with a circulating supply of 1.00B XDOG. During the last 24 hours, XDOG traded between $ 0.00446211 (low) and $ 0.00469268 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04912007, while the all-time low was $ 0.00179619.

In short-term performance, XDOG moved +0.40% in the last hour and -0.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 945.42K.

XDOG (XDOG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.66M$ 4.66M $ 4.66M Volume (24H) $ 945.42K$ 945.42K $ 945.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.66M$ 4.66M $ 4.66M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XDOG is $ 4.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 945.42K. The circulating supply of XDOG is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.66M.