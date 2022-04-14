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Top NFTFi Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the NFTFi sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.0010985
+0.17%
+5.96%
+65.59%
$ 109.97M
$ 126.29M
2
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.4384
+0.05%
+4.38%
+11.66%
$ 109.67M
$ 220.86K
3
Blur
Blur
BLUR
$ 0.01666
+0.30%
-2.19%
+19.72%
$ 46.58M
$ 3.37M
4
Fake World Assets
Fake World Assets
FWA
$ 0.02289027
+5.94%
-0.25%
+6.36%
$ 22.52M
$ 3.54M
5
Public Masterpiece
Public Masterpiece
PMT
$ 0.09995
+0.09%
-0.15%
-0.78%
$ 18.30M
$ 510.82K
6
SynFutures
SynFutures
F
$ 0.003194
+0.09%
-1.65%
+13.86%
$ 13.56M
$ 16.84M
7
Eesee
Eesee
ESE
$ 0.012272
+0.80%
+0.85%
+1.73%
$ 11.70M
$ 5.69M
8
Wen
Wen
WEN
$ 0.000011894
+1.19%
-21.52%
+276.29%
$ 8.57M
$ 13.86B
9
PunkStrategy
PunkStrategy
PNKSTR
$ 0.00906228
+0.08%
-0.05%
+16.75%
$ 8.22M
$ 43.13K
10
Unipeg
Unipeg
UPEG
$ 345.31
+0.21%
+0.03%
-11.00%
$ 3.45M
$ 115.24K
11
Feisty Doge NFT
Feisty Doge NFT
NFD
$ 2.16E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.16M
--
12
ChimpStrategy
ChimpStrategy
CHMPSTR
$ 0.0024379
+0.33%
+0.01%
-14.47%
$ 2.04M
$ 7.38K
13
Harambe
Harambe
HARAMBE
$ 1.506E-5
0.00%
-2.22%
+7.88%
$ 1.51M
--
14
rHYPURR
rHYPURR
RHYPURR
$ 4.47
+0.68%
+0.05%
+80.97%
$ 1.37M
$ 244.13
15
VibeStrategy
VibeStrategy
VIBESTR
$ 0.00152
+0.19%
-0.07%
-7.37%
$ 1.10M
$ 10.73K
16
X2Y2
X2Y2
X2Y2
$ 0.00099832
0.00%
-0.02%
+8.98%
$ 838.76K
$ 6.89
17
PudgyStrategy
PudgyStrategy
PUDGYSTR
$ 0.00074475
+0.25%
-0.01%
+8.01%
$ 719.64K
$ 3.52K
18
ApeStrategy
ApeStrategy
APESTR
$ 0.00097819
0.00%
-0.01%
+9.11%
$ 707.12K
$ 106.12
19
Anome
Anome
ANOME
$ 0.01618367
-0.03%
-0.01%
-5.66%
$ 485.51K
$ 273.78K
20
K9
K9
K9
$ 0.00029221
-0.03%
-0.08%
-10.79%
$ 328.15K
$ 1.21K
21
PainStrategy
PainStrategy
PAINSTR
$ 0.00034865
+0.24%
-0.02%
+12.67%
$ 326.22K
$ 88.22
22
GOTM
GOTM
GOTM
$ 0.00119275
+0.04%
-0.05%
+8.07%
$ 319.67K
$ 758.51
23
CheckStrategy
CheckStrategy
CHKSTR
$ 0.00032955
0.00%
--
+0.60%
$ 301.16K
$ 265.52
24
BirbStrategy
BirbStrategy
BIRBSTR
$ 0.00030802
0.00%
-0.03%
+6.67%
$ 278.28K
$ 180.83
25
MeebitStrategy
MeebitStrategy
MEEBSTR
$ 0.00026498
+0.23%
--
+28.71%
$ 244.45K
$ 108.40
26
Punk Auction
Punk Auction
PAST
$ 0.240076
0.00%
-0.03%
+38.30%
$ 223.82K
$ 11.91
27
V1 Punk Strategic Reserve
V1 Punk Strategic Reserve
PUNKSR
$ 0.00036606
0.00%
--
+28.36%
$ 223.24K
$ 178.96
28
ToadzStrategy
ToadzStrategy
TOADSTR
$ 0.00023899
0.00%
--
+28.67%
$ 222.09K
$ 3.75
29
DickStrategy
DickStrategy
DICKSTR
$ 0.00024345
+0.37%
--
+32.37%
$ 219.49K
$ 3.24K
30
Bozo Benk
Bozo Benk
BOZO
$ 0.00027101
+0.14%
-0.01%
+10.39%
$ 216.53K
$ 389.85
31
BendDAO
BendDAO
BEND
$ 5.161E-5
+0.31%
-2.24%
+70.05%
$ 212.69K
--
32
OtherdeedStrategy
OtherdeedStrategy
DEEDSTR
$ 0.00022618
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 208.07K
$ 13.65
33
GLHFStrategy
GLHFStrategy
GLHFSTR
$ 0.00022641
0.00%
--
+21.81%
$ 206.26K
$ 136.31
34
GobStrategy
GobStrategy
GOBSTR
$ 0.00026497
+0.40%
-0.02%
+9.23%
$ 203.60K
$ 12.37
35
SquiggleStrategy
SquiggleStrategy
SQUIGSTR
$ 0.00021349
0.00%
--
+26.07%
$ 199.10K
$ 38.26
36
RektStrategy
RektStrategy
REKTSTR
$ 0.00021749
+0.25%
--
+24.57%
$ 196.61K
$ 2.18K
37
Nakamigo
Nakamigo
MEEGSTR
$ 0.00020087
0.00%
--
+14.97%
$ 177.15K
$ 5.02K
38
NakamotoStrategy
NakamotoStrategy
NAKASTR
$ 0.00017419
0.00%
--
+28.72%
$ 174.19K
$ 41.60
39
Itheum
Itheum
ITHEUM
$ 0.00020995
-0.32%
-0.03%
+21.88%
$ 173.73K
$ 0.01
40
Niftyx Protocol
Niftyx Protocol
SHROOM
$ 0.00249961
0.00%
-0.01%
+10.58%
$ 107.67K
$ 9.20
41
Hacash Diamond
Hacash Diamond
HACD
$ 3.83
0.00%
-0.19%
-15.64%
$ 97.95K
$ 2.44K
42
Strategy Punks
Strategy Punks
$STRPNK
$ 9.713E-5
+0.28%
0.00%
-5.89%
$ 97.10K
--
43
Fwogs Strategy
Fwogs Strategy
FWOGSTR
$ 0.00010011
0.00%
--
+28.43%
$ 92.02K
$ 18.51
44
Base Strategy
Base Strategy
BASTR
$ 8.88847E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+7.29%
$ 84.86K
--
45
Claynosaurz Strategy
Claynosaurz Strategy
CNZSTRAT
$ 0.00012816
+0.14%
--
+28.07%
$ 69.97K
$ 9.32
46
DeathSTR
DeathSTR
DEATHSTR
$ 0.00011261
0.00%
--
-26.24%
$ 64.24K
$ 25.47
47
HypurrStrategy
HypurrStrategy
HYPSTR
$ 6.98E-5
+0.37%
+2.29%
+65.68%
$ 62.88K
--
48
Madlads Strategy
Madlads Strategy
MLSTRAT
$ 6.325E-5
+0.22%
-3.46%
+17.72%
$ 57.71K
--
49
Bodoggos Strategy
Bodoggos Strategy
BDGSTRAT
$ 3.567E-5
+0.20%
0.00%
+13.27%
$ 34.05K
--
50
Awoo
Awoo
AWOO
$ 6.369E-5
+0.46%
-26.78%
-20.20%
$ 31.84K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are NFTFi tokens and why are they popular?
NFTFi tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 53 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $368.98M.
What is the best-performing NFTFi token right now?
Among NFTFi tokens tracked on MEXC, DOG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.96% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many NFTFi tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 53 NFTFi tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular NFTFi tokens include DOG, BP, BLUR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the NFTFi category?
The combined market capitalization of all NFTFi tokens is approximately $368.98M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the NFTFi sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.