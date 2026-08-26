ChimpStrategy Price Today

The live ChimpStrategy (CHMPSTR) price today is $ 0.00244129, with a 1.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHMPSTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00244129 per CHMPSTR.

ChimpStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,101,641, with a circulating supply of 835.36M CHMPSTR. During the last 24 hours, CHMPSTR traded between $ 0.00234265 (low) and $ 0.00261263 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00693592, while the all-time low was $ 0.00151428.

In short-term performance, CHMPSTR moved -2.63% in the last hour and +3.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.39K.

ChimpStrategy (CHMPSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.10M$ 2.10M $ 2.10M Volume (24H) $ 7.39K$ 7.39K $ 7.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.10M$ 2.10M $ 2.10M Circulation Supply 835.36M 835.36M 835.36M Total Supply 835,362,581.9798502 835,362,581.9798502 835,362,581.9798502

The current Market Cap of ChimpStrategy is $ 2.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.39K. The circulating supply of CHMPSTR is 835.36M, with a total supply of 835362581.9798502. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.10M.