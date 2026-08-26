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The live Punk Auction price today is 0.240076 USD.PAST market cap is 223,822 USD. Track real-time PAST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Punk Auction price today is 0.240076 USD.PAST market cap is 223,822 USD. Track real-time PAST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Punk Auction Logo

Punk Auction Price (PAST)

Unlisted

1 PAST to USD Live Price:

$0.240076
$0.240076$0.240076
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Punk Auction (PAST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:11:28 (UTC+8)

Punk Auction Price Today

The live Punk Auction (PAST) price today is $ 0.240076, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.240076 per PAST.

Punk Auction currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 223,822, with a circulating supply of 932.30K PAST. During the last 24 hours, PAST traded between $ 0.237987 (low) and $ 0.244461 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.41, while the all-time low was $ 0.02648309.

In short-term performance, PAST moved -- in the last hour and +12.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.91.

Punk Auction (PAST) Market Information

$ 223.82K
$ 223.82K$ 223.82K

$ 11.91
$ 11.91$ 11.91

$ 223.82K
$ 223.82K$ 223.82K

932.30K
932.30K 932.30K

932,297.6049779466
932,297.6049779466 932,297.6049779466

The current Market Cap of Punk Auction is $ 223.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.91. The circulating supply of PAST is 932.30K, with a total supply of 932297.6049779466. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 223.82K.

Punk Auction Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.237987
$ 0.237987$ 0.237987
24H Low
$ 0.244461
$ 0.244461$ 0.244461
24H High

$ 0.237987
$ 0.237987$ 0.237987

$ 0.244461
$ 0.244461$ 0.244461

$ 3.41
$ 3.41$ 3.41

$ 0.02648309
$ 0.02648309$ 0.02648309

--

-0.15%

+12.39%

+12.39%

Price Prediction for Punk Auction

Punk Auction (PAST) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PAST in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Punk Auction (PAST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Punk Auction could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Punk Auction will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PAST price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Punk Auction Price Prediction.

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Punk Auction (PAST) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemNFT Strategy FlywheelNFTFi

About Punk Auction

What is the current price of Punk Auction?

The live price of Punk Auction (PAST) is $0.240076 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Punk Auction positioned in the market?

Punk Auction currently sits at market rank #4390, supported by a market capitalization of $223822. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of PAST?

The circulating supply of PAST is 932297.6049779466 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Punk Auction?

During the last 24 hours, Punk Auction traded within a range of $0.237987 (24-hour low) and $0.244461 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Punk Auction from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Punk Auction reached an all-time high of $3.41, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $0.02648309. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is PAST trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Punk Auction?

The current price movement of -0.15% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFTFi,NFT Strategy Flywheel. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Punk Auction

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:11:28 (UTC+8)

Punk Auction (PAST) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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